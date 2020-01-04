advertisement

We are now deep in season 45 of “Saturday Night Live” and also deep in the holiday season. In the latest episode of “SNL,” which aired on December 21, Eddie Murphy was the host. The presenter had some great moments on his return to the sketch show, for the first time in 35 years when he cast a large shadow over Bill Cosby and brought back his Mr. Robinson neighborhood sketch.

In season 45, Alec Baldwin has appeared as Donald Trump four times – he has appeared in the last two episodes, as well as in the premiere and cold open on October 26, when he was on stage with Darrell Hammond, who former SNL actor who played Trump on the series for years. Baldwin appeared less frequently in season 44 than in the previous two seasons, in which he appeared as Donald Trump in the open cold for most of the weeks. So far, he has performed once a month in season 45.

This week, on Saturday, January 4th, there WILL NOT be a new episode of “SNL”. NBC’s sketch comedy will resume its 45th season on January 25, featuring Adam Driver and Halsey as a musical guest. As usual with repetitions, this sequence is not sent from coast to coast by “SNL”. It will be broadcast on the west coast at 11:30 p.m. In addition, NBC will broadcast a shortened version of Drake’s hosted episode from Season 41 at 10 p.m. This takes an hour before the local message network is disconnected.

While in the 44th season “SNL” was apparently tired of making political comments in the late season, in the 45th season the politically heavy form returned. Every cold open this season has been political and each has had some surprising celebrities. Including, perhaps most shocking, Darrell Hammond’s short appearance – Hammond was devastated three years ago when he chose Baldwin to play Trump over him. We also saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter appear in one Cold Open and Matthew Broderick in another.

The beginning of season 45 of “SNL” is not so different from the beginning of season 44 – although later in the season it stayed away from the political issues in favor of general pop culture jokes.

Last year, the premiere of season 44 was eventful for several reasons. Matt Damon appeared as Brett Kavanaugh in the cold. Musical guest Kanye West wears a “Make America Great Again” hat on stage and delivers a Pro Donald Trump speech that was not broadcast. Cast member Pete Davidson spoke about West’s pro-Trump speech the following week during the “Weekend Update” section of the October 6 episode.

The political orientation naturally continued throughout the season. Before the midterm elections, we received a cold, open sketch that parodies Fox News’ hysterical reporting of the caravan prior to this week’s midterm elections. In the sketch, actress Kate McKinnon played “Ingraham Angle”, Laura Ingraham, with guest appearances by Kenan Thompson as right-wing ex-sheriff David Clarke and Cecily Strong as “judge” Jeanine Pirro. The three took turns telling wrong stories about the caravan and presented videos of things like a crowd of Black Friday shoppers and crabs crawling around on a beach as footage of the caravan.

We were surprised to see Robert De Niro appear quite regularly as Special Representative Robert Mueller – he appeared in two episodes at the end of last season and has returned as Mueller for several more episodes in the past few months, for example when he said goodbye to Kate McKinnon’s still huge impression was Jeff Sessions fired as Attorney General.

Alec Baldwin’s recent appearance, which portrayed Donald Trump for the sixth time this season, was a sketch that mocked how the Mueller report was originally filtered by Attorney General William Barr and Trump himself.

In the previous two seasons of “SNL,” it was difficult to find a lot of cold, open sketches that dodge the political events of the week, but in the second half of season 44, the show dealt more with general pop culture stuff and – apart from that Trump’s eternal taunt – even a more neutral stance in his political designs. So far, the season 45 show hasn’t really tried to avoid the major political issues of the week.

In the world of sketch comedy, there is no brotherhood more prestigious than the “Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club”. Those who have proven themselves worthy by “SNL” five times are invited to an elite circle, in which they put on luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and watch the current actors fight to death for their entertainment. NBC

Alec Baldwin – 17th In addition to his many guest appearances with players like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times and overtook Steve Martin’s record in 2011. Martin was there that evening to request a surprising drug test. NBC

Steve Martin – 15 The esteemed President of the Five Timers Club was also the quickest to reach this milestone, hosting his fifth event less than two years after his first. Martin hosted a total of 15 times, most recently in 2009. NBC

John Goodman – 13 Goodman ranks third on the “SNL” hosting list of all time with 13 episodes, only behind Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin. NBC

Buck Henry – 10

From 1976 to 1980 it was a tradition that the director of “Heaven Can Wait” hosted the season finale of “SNL”. Henry moderated a total of 10 episodes, including a carnival special. NBC

Tom Hanks – 9 Hanks’ fifth back and forth as a host in 1990 was the result of the Five Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. NBC

Chevy Chase – 8 The original anchor of “Weekend Update” hosted “SNL” eight times after being the first original actor to step out in season two of the show. NBC

Christopher Walken – 7 After his fifth appearance in May 2001, Walken was the first to join the Five Timers Club in the 21st century. NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6 Although we haven’t seen her in a five o’clock robe, her portrait is in the club’s luxurious rooms. She holds the record for the youngest presenter of all time after she was 7 years old after the release of “E.T.” in 1982. NBC

Elliot Gould – 6 Gould hosted the show five times in the 1970s, but his sixth appearance was his last after becoming blind due to Lorne Michaels’ sudden exit from the show in 1980. NBC

Danny DeVito – 6

Shortly after playing The Penguin in “Batman Returns”, DeVito joined the club in January 1993 with an “SNL” appearance. FX

Tina Fey – 6 Tina Fey, arguably the most famous “SNL” actress among the thousand-year-olds, joined the club in 2015 after a career as a presenter that included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression. NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6

The actress performed for the fifth time in 2016 and started her monologue with a five-timers jacket that Kenan Thompson presented her with. (She was again a guest of the then fiancée Colin Jost in December 2019.) NBC

Candice Bergen – 5th Bergen was the first woman to host “SNL” and hosted five times from 1975 to 1990. NBC

Bill Murray – 5th After starring in season 2-5, Murray made five appearances in the 80s and 90s. NBC

Ben Affleck – 5th The man whom “SNL” mocked for his film “Gigli” joined the Five-Timers Club in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for best picture for “Argo”. NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5th At the pop star’s fifth appearance in 2013, “SNL” brought back the “Five-Timers” sketch when Timberlake’s launch was celebrated with a fight between actors Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam. NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5th After a series of guest appearances as press spokesman for Donald Trump’s White House, Sean Spicer, McCarthy picked up her Five-Timers jacket in season 42. NBC

The rock – 5 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted season 42 finale of “SNL”

Jonah Hill – 5th Hill’s five appearances as a presenter lasted a decade, the first in 2008 and the fifth on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5th Ferrell was one of the most successful “SNL” aliums of the 90s and joined the club on November 23, 2019. His best known “SNL” bits included his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek in “Celebrity” Danger. “

Paul Simon – 4th

Technically, Simon has only been a guest four times, but has been included in the “Five-Timers Club” sketches since he was the musical guest on a fifth show. He also has the most emotional moment in the history of “SNL”: his performance of “The Boxer” in the Cold Open of the first episode after September 11th. Getty

