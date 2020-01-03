advertisement

After denying all the reports that a cheaper Switch console was under construction, Nintendo released the Switch Lite late last summer, a handheld console designed to provide the same gaming experience as the regular version – you know, except in the docked mode. Reports last year also said that Nintendo was working on an improved version of the regular Switch, but the company never launched one. Nintendo upgraded the regular Switch last year, but the new version only improves battery life. But given that both Sony and Microsoft will release their next generation of PlayStation and Xbox models this year, should we expect a more expensive Switch Pro this year?

An analyst thinks the launch of Switch Pro is inevitable because the company wants to launch the PS5 and Xbox Series X with an improved proprietary offering – here’s the prediction Serkan Toto from Kantan Games gave to GamesIndustry:

Switch Pro launch – I have absolutely no doubt that Nintendo will launch a “Switch Pro” in 2020, my guess is $ 399. More specifically, I predict 4K support, larger cartridge sizes, and naturally enhanced components. I also think the device will be launched after the summer holidays to stop the rollout of the PS5 and the next generation Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game.

These are just predictions at this point and none of the other analysts seemed to share the same expectations. Although it is easy to assume that Nintendo will not appreciate the huge performance gap between the Switch hardware and the PS5 / Xbox, we have no other evidence to support the idea that a Switch Pro might be in the making.

The original Switch was only launched in 2017 and Nintendo has since shipped around 40 million units. For comparison: Sony has sold more than 100 million PS4 models since the end of 2013, while Microsoft has sold 47 million Xbox One versions at the same time. It will be interesting to see if the Japanese giant will release a major Switch upgrade this year, or wait a little longer before deploying a more powerful Switch device.

Image source: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

