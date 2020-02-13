The upcoming government decision to give the green light to massive oil sands development will test Ottawa’s promise to improve relations with Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pledge to make Canada a net zero carbon dioxide producer by 2050 stands in the way of approving the $ 20.6 billion Teck Frontier mine project.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney told an audience in Washington, DC last week that a project rejection “will not only be very serious in Alberta, but I think it would be very serious in global capital markets”.

“It is hard to exaggerate the response of the Albertans, not just our government, but the Albertans as a whole if this project is rejected,” he said.

But last week in the House of Representatives, Liberal MPs asked Trudeau to reject the project, saying it would undermine the government’s net zero commitment.

Jack Mintz, economist and scholarship holder from the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary, says plans to transform Canada into a net zero-carbon emitter by 2050 are “based on hope and prayer that we can get the technology to to take us there. “

Kenney said in his speech that the mine, which could produce 260,000 barrels a day and could last for 40 years, “is a path to the future. … We all know that in the coming decades, as we go through the energy transition, the demand for crude oil will continue. “

Daily global oil consumption is only slightly below the average daily production of around 100 million barrels / day. The transport consumes about 60 percent of this offer.

“According to Kenney’s comment, there will still be significant demand over the next 30 to 40 years, and Canada may or may not be part of it,” said Mintz.

In April last year, Canada approved Equinor’s Flinish Pass exploration drilling east of Newfoundland and Labrador in the North Atlantic, while the public comment period for a similar drilling proposal from the China National Offshore Oil Corporation nearby has expired.

Mintz noted that Norway and the United Kingdom are also developing new offshore oil projects.

“If you look at Norway, you are concerned with decarbonization and the development of an important new field. … The British government speaks on the one hand of zero net emissions, on the other hand it pushes for a significant new development in the North Sea for oil and gas”, he said.

“So if we are not part of it [supply side], we will strand our assets if others don’t.” I think as a country we have to reconcile these two things like everyone else … and not try to do something much more aggressive that could avoid irreparable division. “

The Canadian Oil Producers Association showed in a February 2019 CityNews Edmonton article that Canada lost more than 116,000 energy jobs between 2015 and 2017.

With the energy sector shedding so many jobs since Trudeau’s first election, the Liberals lost all seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan in the 2019 elections. There was talk of western separatism, and frustrated westerners adopted #Wexit as a social media hashtag in the spirit of British Brexit.

After the election, Trudeau pledged to deal with the anger of the people in these provinces and repair relations between Ottawa and the West, and hired Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to do the job.

When the Teck mine is put into operation, license fees totaling $ 55 billion could be generated and 2,500 permanent jobs created – something Alberta desperately needs.

But liberal backers like Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are also against the project. The downtown Toronto MP told Toronto Star that “there is no way” to continue the mine because of the Liberals’ net zero carbon emissions.

Environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who said that “none of the options are off the table” for the project, which has been in regulatory action since 2012, is causing further uncertainty.

“The cabinet has the ability to agree to conditions, the ability to reject, and the ability to postpone,” said Wilkinson in a CBC interview on Monday in which he promised “a heated discussion that we will take into account.” . ” all relevant information. “

This week it was announced that the federal government is preparing an aid package for Alberta to alleviate the blow if the project is stopped.

That didn’t go down well with Alberta’s Environment Minister Jason Nixon, who told the media that “Alberta isn’t looking for a Justin Trudeau handout.” He said the project should be approved, and found that a federal provincial panel found that the mine would be in the public interest, despite its environmental impact.

The cabinet is expected to make a decision on the mine at the end of the month. Alberta Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs said if it is not approved, “Canada will consider it Alberta’s final rejection.”