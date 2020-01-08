advertisement

Universal could not have arranged it better for the comprehensive publication of Sam Mendes’ “1917”. After grossing over $ 2 million in a two-week limited edition, the World War I film produced by DreamWorks will be released on Friday days after winning Best Film and Best Director at the Golden Globes.

The latest round of pursuit has revealed that the prize winner is expected to make around $ 25 million this weekend, with Universal keeping an eye on $ 20 million. But the Globes victory has raised audience attention and word of mouth, and a $ 30 million launch is very likely if interest goes beyond the audience’s demographic core of over 55 years. Online ticket sellers are already seeing a strong increase in pre-sales. Fandango reported that “1917” was in second place on Monday after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

advertisement

The recognition of “1917” for “Globes” came as a surprise to many viewers, as Mendes’ film hit the $ 1 billion hit “Joker” and Netflix “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, which all won over the audience , defeated. Some viewers even wondered on social media how a film that is still not balanced nationwide was able to flood past films that have been causing a stir for months.

Also read: BAFTA nominations Put ‘1917’ back in the focus of the awards – and also ‘Joker’

The key to success was an intensive December December award-winning campaign from Universal, in which Mendes, writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, leading actors George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, and Oscar-winning cameraman Roger Deakins appeared in several screenings and discussions. In Hollywood, news quickly spread about the film’s “one-take” cinematography, which was boosted by a Christmas release in Los Angeles and six other cities.

After Universal wrote down the widespread “Cats”, he would like to relax with a film that could become part of the zeitgeist until Oscar Sunday. It would also be a stroke of luck for cinemas that struggled with the lack of new films at this time last year, which interested cinema-goers. A late opponent with legs could start the box office 2020 strong.

“1917” shows George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two World War I British soldiers who had less than 24 hours to target and stop a planned attack on the withdrawing German forces before they were ambushed, that could kill hundreds. Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch also starred in the film, which has a rating of 89% Rotten Tomatoes.

Also read: Golden Globes 2020: 12 Greatest Snubs and Surprises, from Jennifer Lopez to ‘1917’ (Photos)

“Just Mercy”, the legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, is also being switched from a limited to a broad release. It’s a more modest $ 7 to $ 10 million opening, but is also available from L.A./N.Y. is received with overwhelming public praise. Platform release. CinemaScore surveys gave an A + from all population groups, and racial justice could make it a huge success for African-American audiences.

“Just Mercy” tells the real story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a Montgomery-born Harvard graduate who leaves lucrative jobs to become a defender in a still prejudicial deep south. As one of his first cases, he became the honorary representative of Walter McMillian (Foxx), a man who was wrongfully jailed and sentenced to death for murdering a white woman. Destiny Daniel Cretton directed the film and wrote it together with Andrew Lanham.

Also read: “Just Mercy” film review: Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx Power Solid Racism Drama

Two more new films will also be released: the Paramount comedy “Like A Boss” and the Fox Suspense film “Underwater”. “Like A Boss” expects a solid opening of $ 10 to $ 12 million with the hope of getting a strong say from female cinema-goers heading out for the MLK weekend. Underwater looks like it will drown against the tougher competition with an opening of less than $ 9 million.

“Like A Boss” follows two friends (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne), whose friendship is being tested when their financially troubled cosmetics company receives a takeover offer from dominant multimillionaire Claire Luna (Salma Hayek). Miguel Arteta based on a screenplay by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly.

“Underwater” plays Kristen Stewart as part of an underwater research team fighting for her life after an earthquake threatens to destroy her laboratory. William Eubank based on a screenplay by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad. Both “Underwater” and “Like A Boss” currently have no results for “Rotten Tomatoes”.

advertisement