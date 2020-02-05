advertisement

For much of the Tom Izzo era, Michigan State Basketball was at the top of the Big Ten at the end of the year. However, this dominance has challengers this year. Can the Spartans still win a conference championship?

Anyone who has seen Michigan State Basketball this year can say without a doubt that because of their talent in East Lansing, the Spartans are among the most complete teams not only in the Big Ten but also across the country.

While the PR work of the Wooden Award candidate Cassius Winston and the entire team did not necessarily live up to the hype in the pre-season, the MSU is still in the mix for the national title. However, there are some rivals in the Big Ten title race that seem determined to push the Spartans off the top.

Maryland, Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers all seem to have the best chances of winning the conference alongside Michigan State and doing the job of conquering the mountain on which the Spartans sit. Even if multiple teams have one shot to win, it doesn’t mean that they do when Tom Izzo’s squad has something to say about it.

advertisement

The Spartans win the 12th Seton Hall and the 20th Illinois. Even though these victories are not particularly sensational and rare, they still have to do with the tough Big Ten, who have fought their way to a 16-6 (8-3) record. After all, they were number 1 of the pre-season in the AP Top-25 for a reason.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Uqb4zaII58 (/ embed)

Michigan State really has almost every piece of the puzzle needed for a successful and championship-winning program this season.

Just ask any team Cassius Winston single-handedly defeated this year, or any post player who tried to overtake Xavier Tillman. These two workhorses are leaders in each of the Spartans’ most important statistical categories. Winston leads the points, helps and steals per game, while Tillman is the leading rebound and shot blocker. Not to mention Winston, who is doing almost 40% of his three-point attempts this season.

Surround these two with the cast of Aaron Henry (9.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg), playmaker newcomer Rocket Watts (7.3 ppg) and veteran Kyle Ahrens, and it’s easy to see why the Spartans are so successful.

As I said, the road to a conference and national championship this college basketball season won’t be easy.

After a matchup with # 22 Penn State on Tuesday, the MSU will then travel to Ann Arbor to compete with rival Michigan in the US, followed by two games in # 20 Illinois and a home game against # 9 Maryland. The Spartans ended the season with tests against Iowa, Maryland (again), Penn State and Ohio State. The rest of the conference plan becomes a dogfight for the East Lansing force.

However, if we learned anything from observing the Spartans in the Izzo era, you will never ignore the state of Michigan.

So yes, I think the Spartans have the best chance of winning the Big Ten title, both in the regular season and in the conference tournament, while also having a great chance in the elite of the eight or the final of the four to run.

Next: The most versatile playmakers in 2019-20

This issue of MSU is hard to beat when they step up, and when that happens, the rest of the college basketball world is better on alert.

As I said, NEVER count Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans, I wouldn’t.

advertisement