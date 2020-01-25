advertisement

Hollywood Superstar Will smith is ready for these big Bad Boys For Life ticket numbers to repeat themselves. The top-level actor has taken a step forward to hype with fans about going to the thrill ride.

Key facts: Last night, Big Willy hit Instagram to hook up the visual masterpiece and ask its 41.9 million subscribers if they go to local theaters.

Key details: This week the music tycoon Diddy went online with a big tribute to everyone’s favorite duo on screen after Bad Boys For Life raised over $ 100 million worldwide.

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, Diddy’s longtime boyfriend DJ Khaled also discovered the first box office figures for the film.

Before you leave: The essential film should already dominate the weekend box office for the second consecutive week.

“Bad Boys for Life”, the third installment in the franchise directed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, exceeded expectations during the vacation of Martin Luther King Jr., earning $ 62.5 million at the weekend and $ 73 million. dollars during his first four days in theaters. The film, which had a strong word of mouth, could add another $ 28 to 30 million in its second year. (Variety)

