advertisement

It was the kind of publication that few people saw coming. Will Smith, who had a relatively dark ending in 2019 after the critically played Aladdin and the even bigger flop of Gemini Man, has largely been written off. Where he was once celebrated as the highest paid and most sought-after action star of the 90s, this Hollywood star seemed to be running dry. And Martin Lawrence, an actor who appeared alongside Smith as one of the greatest comedian stars of his day, was in relative darkness. Of course, all of this is an indication that the audience wasn’t exactly looking for a blockbuster when the reunion for Bad Boys 3 was announced.

But they did receive a blockbuster that overshadowed the opening week’s forecasts and raised an estimated $ 68.1 million on the four-day Martin Luther King Day weekend. Forbes quickly noted that we are living in a time of streaming, social media, and various other distractions that must avoid going to the movies at all costs, revived franchise, ”especially when the names Smith and Lawrence were a little stale.

Bad Boys For Life, the third installment of the franchise, proved that fans were ready to receive the flick with open arms. Where the restarts come close and fast these days, they are largely met with great criticism and discontent among fans. Many are frustrated with Hollywood’s trend of simply restarting or reviving instead of celebrating creativity and working on original screenplays. But maybe because this wasn’t a fresh start, just a revival of a once-celebrated franchise, that’s where the success lies. As everyone can attest, nostalgia is a lucrative business these days.

Not surprisingly, Sony Pictures has announced that they are in the early stages of development for an untitled fourth Bad Boys film with Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner, who is returning to write the script. The announcement was made by Variety, but no details are known about what story the fourth film will tell. But as the viewers who made the third film are likely to tell you, the open end of the film indicated that the franchise would continue.

Given that the third film has been in developing hell for over a decade, it seems like we have to stick to our time before the fourth part hits theaters. Given the positive reviews the third strip is already getting, Sony Pictures is unlikely to want to delay what is quickly becoming a lucrative action cash cow.

advertisement