advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is the face of three big fashion campaigns for spring 20 – and thus the most coveted advertising star of the season.

Days after revealing her new campaign with Versace wearing the dress, Guess released his new photos with Lopez returning to the face as a face. In the meantime, Coach is expected to unveil its commercials with the actress and singer in the coming days.

While it is rare for a celebrity to have so many different brands in the same season, 50-year-old Lopez is arguably the best in her game. “She is currently unique and a mega star,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of the New York-based agency DMA United, and noted that Lopez will attract even more attention as the Super Bowl Half-Time Act in the coming weeks ,

advertisement

connected

Jennifer Lopez Guess Campaign

CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

All three labels have already benefited from being part of the celebrity – at least as far as consumer engagement is concerned.

According to Lyst, who tracks online engagement, searches for Coach increased 67% in late November after the brand announced it would partner with Lopez. The search for business bags in particular increased by 204% in the fourth quarter.

At Guess, JLo became Guess’s face for the brand’s spring campaign for the first time in 2018. According to Lyst, search queries have more than doubled this year compared to 2017.

The fashion experiences around Lopez reached new heights when she wore her legendary jungle-print dress on the Versace catwalk during Milan Fashion Week last September.

Jennifer Lopez on the runway at Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion week.

CREDIT: WWD / Shutterstock

According to Launch Metrics, Lopez achieved an impressive $ 32.2 million in value for Versace in connection with this appearance. (The company defines the media impact value as “real monetary value for marketing strategies in print, online and social media to calculate the ROI.”)

Nevertheless, the question remains: can Lopez move Merch?

“Monetizing the relationship poses some risk,” said Marc Beckman, founding partner and CEO of the New York-based agency DMA United. “Jennifer Lopez checks whether she is an influencer. People want to look like them and are inspired by it. But the product has to be creative. “

advertisement