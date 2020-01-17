advertisement

The best director, as a rule, is often decided or at least indicated in the DGA (Directors’ Guild Awards).

In the same way, you can say how the category of best film will do without the PGA (Producers’ Guild Awards), it is often the case that one follows the other. Next Sunday, the Directors’ Guild of America will announce its winner, with the probability that the winner will be the winner of the Academy Awards.

Before we begin the analysis of the category itself, here is who is on the ballot.

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho – ‘Parasite’

Sam Mendes – ‘1917’

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Best Director feels like an easier category to call this year, mainly because the nominees are significantly more distinct than they have been in years. Quentin Tarantino, well, he was always going to be nominated, just like Martin Scorsese. Sam Mendes’ skill and precision in ‘1917’ was always going to be a solid nomination, as was Bong Joon Ho in ‘Parasite’. Equally likely was Todd Phillips making the most talked about film of the year.

In a way, this goes to the heart of the problems people have encountered with this year’s applicants – much of it went as planned. There was no real shock or surprise with all of this. In the same way that the winner of the DGA will probably determine the winner here, all this seems too repeated and pre-ordered. Sam Mendes is by far the favorite to win, and it’s easy to see why. On the one hand, “1917” was a technical success.

Just take a look at Film Twitter and see how many times this video of the trench sprint with George Mackay has been shared. Not only that, directors are still inclined to vote for the genre of film that is “1917”. It is a film ferociously produced and executed with precision, emphasizing the sets and the editing. ‘Joker’, despite all the talk about cinematography and guiding Joaquin Phoenix’s performance towards what we saw, didn’t have that.

Martin Scorsese, unfortunately, will probably come out empty-handed. For one, ‘The Irishman’ doesn’t have the same kind of buzz as others in this category, mainly because it’s a Netflix movie. Yes, it’s a reunion of Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci on screen and it’s Scorsese’s most ruminant and fascinating film in years – but it’s still a Netflix film, and considering the way “ Roma ” and its Oscar campaign sparked such controversy – even bringing Steven Spielberg out of a mounting bay to slap him – it is unlikely that anyone can endure a repeat of that.

No, the likely winner of the evening will be Sam Mendes for ‘1917’, and for what he deserves, he is certainly the most deserving candidate of the race this year.

