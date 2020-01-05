advertisement

As technology and viewing habits change, professional leagues and university athletes are constantly striving to keep up to date with how fans consume their games and programs. But while everyone wants to look forward to what’s next, are we leaving huge amounts of sports consumers who don’t have the means or ability to follow?

The question was asked with permission from Matt Brown of SB Nation, who asked it in response to a West Virginia Metro News article on the increasing shift of WVU basketball towards digital streaming offerings.

Something that should probably be talked about more as college football switches to more streaming services.

– Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 4, 2020

With more basketball games in West Virginia being streamed exclusively on ESPN + (no different from many other NCAA games these days), it is a question of whether or not all fans in West Virginia have access to them. Not only do they require the availability of broadband services, but they also ask fans to often make additional money every month.

“We believe that ESPN + offers a lot of room for growth. It is just another opportunity and platform. We tried to make a long-term decision to understand that this would lead to growing pain, ”said Lyons.

He acknowledged that broadband coverage in parts of West Virginia could be patchy, but expressed hope that the situation would improve in the coming years.

“We have approximately 1.8 million people, 1.4 million of whom have streaming capabilities. We hope we are aware that this will continue to increase and that everyone will have the streaming capabilities as we move into the future, ”said Lyons.

According to the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Report in 2019, 97.2 percent of westerners in urban areas have access to fixed 25 Mbit / s / 3 Mbit / s broadband, which is the minimum standard. However, only 72.5 percent of rural West Virginia residents have access to it.

However, these numbers only work if you assume that the FCC is reporting them correctly and not all of them are on the same page. According to Ars Technica, the numbers used by the FCC could try to give a more positive outlook than is the case. As a result, there are likely to be even more West Virginiaers, many of whom are probably mountaineering fans who don’t have broadband access and have the ability to stream games to their favorite team.

If you look around other university sports areas in the country, you will also find that there are rural areas where broadband coverage is far less than in West Virginia.

FCC data shows that only 69.7 percent of rural areas in Alabama, 58.0 percent in Nebraska, 55.9 percent in rural Arkansas, 48.3 percent in rural Oklahoma and 39.8 percent in rural Arizona Have access to broadband with minimum standards. And it’s even less if the FCC data is inflated. These are some of the key college athletics areas where die-hard fans have no chance of streaming games that are only online.

University athletes are now streaming their programs all-in online and via streaming services. Aside from games on ESPN +, you get exclusive game streaming through Stadium on Facebook, exclusive streams on FloSports, the full March Madness experience through CBS Sports and Colleges, which provide exclusive access to some of their own games through their websites.

Of course, there is a reason why exclusive streaming works the way it is. It is very popular. It’s also a better option than nothing that most schools can live with if they try to deliver as much content as possible to their entire fan base, even if not everyone has the ability to see that content, at least not without extreme buffering ,

Many could give rural fans an answer: “Well, hard shit.” And at least for now, it seems that broadcasters and streaming services agree with this approach, and universities agree with this approach. But in the world of university sports, there is still a risk of not taking your audience’s requirements seriously. Even though it has become a national phenomenon, university athletics is still rooted in the regionality and local fan communities. And some of the best college basketball and soccer programs thrive in markets that are rural or at least don’t have urban areas with the latest technology.

If you win and everyone wants some of your content, this may not be a big problem. Can you afford to reduce the hundreds of thousands of potential customers who are unable to consume your product if the program fails and every eyeball counts? Especially if you are already a regional program that does not have the national cache of a state of Notre Dame or Ohio?

This question is probably unanswerable at the moment, as technology and demand are still developing in a positive direction. However, it is worth keeping an eye on it, especially since the next round of the realignment of the conference will ultimately attract attention and the transfer agreements will shift accordingly. As we continue to make our offering more detailed and specific, college athletes may want to remember the fan base that brought them here and ensure that they always have a viable option so they don’t care, at all to be able to switch on.

