Last weekend, Harry Windsor and his wife, Meghan Markle, discovered a harsh truth about being a British royal: it’s a global proposition, with no possibility of half measures or divided loyalties. Barely a week after the couple offered to step back from their official duties and spend most of their time in North America, the Queen rejected the idea and deprived them of their royal titles and their right to supper from public funds.

After Two Days of Legal Arguments in Donald Trump’s Indictment Trial, the Fifty-Three Senate Republicans Remember Membership in Trump’s Party is Just As Comprehensive and Restrictive, But Tainting Reputation Rather that strengthens it. At this point, the only question is whether one of the fifty-three captives will make a Harry and Meghan and run away. Unfortunately, this does not seem likely.

Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, all Senate Republicans voted according to party principles to prevent House Directors from assigning more documents and calling additional witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton and the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. . Then they settled in to listen to Adam Schiff and his colleagues expose some of the voluminous evidence that Trump abused his office while trying to coerce the Ukrainian government to do him a political favor. “It has been clear since last night that we are now on a partisan and forced march towards a predetermined result,” Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said Wednesday in a press conference with other Democratic senators.

Whitehouse was right, of course. In this drama without suspense, the role attributed to the G.O.P. Senators should sit quietly and do anything told to them by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who informed us last month that he viewed procedure as political and himself as a virtual extension of the law. legal team of the president. “Everything I do during this, I co-ordinate with the White House council,” he told Sean Hannity of Fox News in December. At least some of the G.O.P. Senators, especially those facing tough re-election contests later this year, would likely like a way to signal to voters in their states that they are looking for all evidence and take it seriously, even if they do not vote not ultimately to depose Trump. McConnell and the White House lawyers don’t give them that option.

Rather than stating some of the facts about Ukraine’s compression game and arguing that Trump’s misdeeds do not reach the level of an impenetrable offense, the President’s advocates are trying to limit the trial to just a few weeks, reviving the words of Trump points, and arguing the false argument that the indictment requires violations “There was no consideration for nothing,” said Michael Purpura, a White House lawyer, on Tuesday. Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal attorneys, hinted at discredited conspiracy theories about the Mueller investigation. Pat Cipollone, another lawyer for the White House, falsely claimed that Republican members of the House were not allowed to attend the testimony of witnesses.

Even some Conservatives are crying out for scandal. “Instead of sticking to the most defensible argument for an acquittal from Trump’s Senate, the President’s Republicans make arguments that range from the improbable to the embarrassing,” the National Review said in a editorial. Republican lawyer George Conway, whose wife, Kellyanne, works for Trump, was even more harsh on the President’s defense team. “They treat the American public, they treat the Senate like they are morons,” Conway told Jake Tapper of CNN. “It’s just outrageous.”

Of course, it all comes back to Trump. He never admits anything, demands total loyalty and hits anyone who breaks these rules. As with the Windsors, you can’t be a semi-Republican from Trump. Those who embark on this path tend to disappear quickly from the political scene. Ask former Republican senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake. The ban on these dissidents was even more final than the one that Buckingham Palace had inflicted on Harry and Meghan.

At a press conference Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, Trump suggested that he might prefer to hear “a lot of people” at the trial, but that was just a headache. Its entire legal strategy is based on the exclusion of any new evidence or testimony. During the same press conference, he gave the match when he said: “Honestly, we have all the equipment. They don’t have the equipment. “He might as well have said,” The fix is ​​there. “

Much has been made of the concessions that a group of moderate Republicans, including Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney, have obtained from McConnell on how the trial would be conducted. However, McConnell simply agreed that the evidence gathered in the House is admissible here and that the two parties would have three days instead of two to present their arguments. The only potentially significant descent occurred when he agreed to relax the rules on the admission of evidence from the hearing into the Chamber and allow another vote on the calling of witnesses after the completion of the hearings. early stages of the trial.

But this concession will only matter if, by next week, at least four Republican senators summon the will to break away from Trump on an issue that is close to his heart more than anything: his own survival. “It is a moment, I think, of taking into account, not only for the country and for the rule of law and for the Constitution. This is a very specific day for Republican senators who have been sworn in and for the Republican Party in general, “Conway said in an interview with CNN. “Will they defend lies instead of the truth? Will they defend gas instead of reality? Are they just going to tender this man and put his interests before those of the country? That’s what it’s about. “

