Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is set to be decided next season, his agent Mino Raiola said.

The midfielder was in only eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season due to an injury.

The £ 89m record signing is struggling to recover from an ankle problem and questions about his future at Old Trafford remain.

The French international, who became world champion 18 months ago with his country, was frequently criticized for his performance at United.

There was frustration at his lack of participation this season, but United boss Solskjaer recently said Pogba was the best midfielder in the world.

It remains to be seen whether the former Juventus star’s future lies in Manchester, as United are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“Everyone knows that ambition on both sides has not been achieved in recent years. Let’s face it. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room,” said Raiola.

“So in the summer we have to see if Paul is in Manchester United’s plans and whether Manchester United is still in Paul’s plans. I’m not speculating about it now.”

Raiola told reporters in London that getting Pogba fit and back on the pitch was a priority since he hadn’t played since December 26th.

Then it is important to ensure that Pogba – three and a half years after taking office for the second time – and United are both satisfied.

“If one of these parties is not happy, there are other ways to solve it,” said Raiola in an interview that aired on Sky Sports News.

“I’m not saying anything with certainty. There is only one thing in life and that is one day when you die.

“Today he is not happy because he is not playing, is recovering and Paul is not happy if he is not playing.

“But I saw that he also returned to Manchester United when people didn’t think he had returned to Manchester United. People tend to forget that.

“People tend to imagine that Manchester United is the only club he can sign for, but it wasn’t: he chose Manchester United. Maybe [Alex] Ferguson didn’t like it, but he has Manchester United voted. “

Raiola emphasized that although he was an outspoken critic of the club, his relationship with United was positive.

Raiola was quoted earlier this month as saying he would not send top players to United, the 20-time English champion who last won top division in 2013 and has often appeared to be changing since then.

“I think it’s good: it’s a professional, honest relationship,” said Raiola.

“The quotes were a bit strong, but I think I thought Manchester United had to do its project right, otherwise it made no sense.”

