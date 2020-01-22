advertisement

Next week on ABC you have the opportunity to watch the 13th episode of Emergence in the air … and it marks the end of the street. Not only is this the season finale, there is also a good chance that this will also be the series finale. It’s hard to imagine that after the reviews we’ve seen recently there will be more new rates … unless the viewers are really arguing or there is another network / service that shows interest ,

We’re not trying to be pessimistic here. If you haven’t already, consider all of this as another reason to watch live if you haven’t already.

So what’s coming up during this episode? You will see a dangerous position where Jo could find her life. Who better than Piper to help save the day? This will be a team effort in which she and others fight to ensure that Helen is stopped here once and for all.

CarterMatt offers a full summary of Emergence Episode 13 with more news on upcoming topics:

Jo and Brooks are in danger and Piper is determined to help. After Helen’s mysterious plan is almost realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.

If we look at this episode from the outside, we can imagine that the biggest fight is based on cliff hangers. If you are one of the authors, how do you end this season? Are you delivering a conclusive ending, or are you still planning a test for season two? If we did, we would go somewhere in between. Give viewers a decent ending to some of the current puzzles, but also set an appropriate incentive for season two if a miracle happens and the show returns to find out more.

What do you want to see when it comes to the 13th episode of Emergence?

How do you think this story will end? Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to get more news here. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

