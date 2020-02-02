advertisement

What are Nike Vaporfly?

Vaporfly running shoes were first developed as prototypes for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio – as it turned out, they were worn by the top three in the men’s marathon (including gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya). Nike officially launched its new Vaporfly 4% in 2017 at the Breaking 2 project in Monza, Italy. This was a special company event where Kipchoge tried to become the first man in history to run a marathon in less than two hours.

It finished at 2:00:25 a.m. and came closer than most people had predicted. Part of his time was attributed to wearing Vaporfly, which Nike claimed to improve mileage by 4 percent. At about the same time, they went out to the general public and soon became the running shoe of choice for anyone looking for extra performance – no matter how fast their marathon ambitions are. The controversy over their use had only just begun.

How much do they cost?

The Vaporfly 4% sell for € 250. Last April, just before the London Marathon, Nike released an updated Vaporfly Next%, which gives you back € 275. They are only available from official Nike outlets, often in limited quantities and in a limited number of colors, such as. B. bright pink and neon green.

What is special about the design?

The patented design of the shoe is characterized by two outstanding features: a thick midsole made of a super-bouncing foam called Pebax with a spoon-shaped carbon fiber plate embedded in the forefoot of this midsole, which creates a spring or lever effect. They are also designed to be as streamlined as possible and almost point to the back of the heel to ensure maximum aerodynamics.

How big is the difference?

Nike’s claim to improve mileage by 4 percent appears to be correct. Last month, the New York Times published a report under the heading: With the fastest shoes from Nike, runners can get an even bigger advantage than we thought, Their data, based on race results from more than a million marathons or half marathons in dozens of countries from April 2014 to December 2019, suggests that runners wearing Vaporfly 4% or Vaporfly Next% ran 4 to 5% faster than runners who are an average running shoe.

Apart from the added efficiency, are they good for your feet / knees / body?

The design of the shoe in no way affects stability or comfort. Most running injuries, especially on the feet and knees, are due to poor mileage. Therefore, any shoe that improves efficiency can only help reduce injuries. The additional cushioning also has a significant impact on the legs and lower back.

Did you use them

Since buying my first pair of Vaporfly 4% in early 2018, they have gone through some personal time paths and are sure to feel fast. I have not yet made it over the 42 km marathon distance, where the biggest advantage was felt. However, when it comes to my faster runs on flat roads or hills, it’s undoubtedly the best running shoes I’ve ever worn.

Is there any other evidence that they work?

At the Berlin Marathon 2018, Kipchoge set the marathon world record at 2:01:39, the first official time under 2:02 and the biggest improvement over the men’s marathon world record in 51 years. Nike then adjusted the shoe gently again and last October Kipchoge ran the “unofficial” 1:59:40 with the ZoomX AlphaFLY at another staged marathon in Vienna.

Later that month, Kenyan Brigid Kosgei won the Chicago Marathon and broke Paula Radcliffe’s 16-year world record, which also ran in the Vaporfly Next%, at 2:14:04.

At the Valencia marathon in December, Irish marathon runner Paul Pollock ran 2:10:25 minutes, five minutes faster than his previous best and qualified for the Tokyo marathon next year with Vaporfly Next%. Only John Treacy’s 2:09:15 in 1988 has gotten faster in the history of Irish distance running.

Are they suitable for a park runner / occasional 10 km / half marathon runner / regular marathon runner?

The evidence would suggest. Go to a local park run or check out the start line of a major marathon, and vaporfly shoes appear with increasing regularity. The longer the distance, the greater the advantage, even if everyone who takes less than 5 km for a few seconds may also look at the Vaporfly. There can also be a placebo effect because everyone who wears the Vaporfly believes they should run faster, improve efficiency or not.

I heard World Athletics is considering banning them. Are you strictly fair?

World Athletics, the governing body of sport, has a rule that states that “every type of shoe in the sense of the universality of athletics must be reasonably available to everyone” and that it must not “be constructed in such a way that it gives athletes something” unfair Help or Benefit ”. There is clearly an advantage here, but if the shoes are available to everyone, it is difficult to ban them.

World Athletics has set up a working group made up of former athletes and sports science, ethics and biomechanics experts to deal with the Nike Vaporfly and decide whether the benefit is unfair or not. They are unlikely to ban the shoe in its current form, but it is expected that the midsole will be limited to 30mm, which will prevent the ZoomX AlphaFLY’s even thicker midsole, which is not yet available to the public.

How often do they need to be replaced?

The only problem with Vaporfly seems to be that they run faster than the average running shoe, which is partly due to their lightweight construction (my big toe jumped through the forefoot of all three pairs I own). However, they seem to keep most of the “feather” in the foam.

If I didn’t buy these, what other new shoes would be a good buy right now?

There’s also the Nike Zoom Fly model, which is essentially the same shoe as the Vaporfly, only without the carbon fiber plate, which costs 160 euros. In my opinion, they are just as good, if not quite as fast. Brand competitor Adidas is also developing its own thick mid-sole shoe, which will be available shortly (provided it isn’t banned in the meantime). Most other leading brands have a similar model, including New Balance, Saucony, and the increasingly popular HOKA brand, which is already known for its cushioning.

