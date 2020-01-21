advertisement

When Bill Guerin took over as Minnesota Wild’s new general manager last summer, he indicated that he would use this season to evaluate his roster before making any major changes.

Speculation has it that Guerin could become a seller by February 24 as Wild tries to participate in the Western Conference playoff pursuit. Darren Dreger from TSN said last week that he had heard that the Wild GM was “open to business.”

advertisement

Non-competing clubs tend to send outstanding free agents that they cannot or will not re-sign before the trading deadline. The game, however, have only one permanent squad – Mikko Koivu, who is eligible for UFA status this summer.

At 36, the often injured Koivu’s NHL career could come to an end. He has a full no-movement clause, and The Athletic’s Michael Russo would be shocked if the Wild captain agrees to waive it.

However, Russo wondered what the future holds for wild regulars like Jason Zucker, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba. Young players who have been taken over by Guerin’s predecessors, such as Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala, have also appeared at times this season in the rumor mill.

Sugar could be the likely trade candidate. Former wild GM Paul Fenton tried last year to send the 28-year-old winger to the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. Russo said he heard the penguins could revive their interest in sugar.

With 13 goals and 27 points in 39 games, Zucker is over 20 goals and 40 points for the fourth year in a row. He signed an annual average of $ 5.5 million between 2022 and 2023. Sugar also maintains a 10-team no-trade list that could complicate possible efforts to get him to do so.

Dumba would be Guerin’s most attractive trading chip. The 25-year-old defender is struggling to regain his 50-point form from 2017-18 after missing 50 games due to a chest muscle breakdown last season.

Dumba is a liquid, puck-driving blueliner that is very attractive for clubs that are looking for a long-term rearguard with top pairing. However, these properties also make it invaluable to the Defense Corps of the Wild. It will take a considerable amount of time to drive him out of Minnesota.

Brodin appears in the rumor mill every year, but is still a regular blueline for the wild. The 26-year-old, a decent top 4 defender, would be worthy of the playoff opponents aiming for additional blueline depth, though he won’t get as much as sugar or dumba.

Donato and Fiala are both 23 years old and could still become reliable goal scorers. However, their inconsistency affects their commercial value.

Forget Guerin’s search for buyers for veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. While still a successful player, they still have five years on contracts with annual salary caps of over $ 7.5 million and full blocking clauses. Even if they agreed to move and if Guerin agreed to withdraw half of their salary, they are barely tradable due to their age and remaining contract term.

Finding a quality center is a priority for Guerin. They’re thin in the middle when Koivu retires this summer or signs somewhere else. Eric Staal has a pace of 60 points this season, but the 35-year-old is best suited for second-line use. Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek are their other regular centers.

Guerin has yet to make his first big move, but it’s likely to be done by February 24th. Whoever he buys and what returns he receives can determine whether he will change his roster for the next season or prepare for a general overhaul

advertisement