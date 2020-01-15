advertisement

We have more news to report on Lucifer season 5 today, and rest assured that it’s all very exciting. The hype for a possible musical is real!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s author room officially confirmed that “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” is the title for episode 10 and is written by none other than co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich. Note that this post explains that episodes 10 and 11 are not filmed in the correct order. This “karaoke jam” is episode 510 when you watch it on Netflix. However, it is filmed based on the episode broadcast as 511. It’s confusing when production codes and episode numbers don’t match, but it happens here and there.

For more news about Lucifer in video form, Be sure to check out the latest expectations! Remember, once you’ve checked this out subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full show playlist.

advertisement

In the meantime, the authors confirmed that episode 511 will be entitled “Resting Devil Face”, which has been rumored for some time on the Internet. These two episodes will be the first in season 5B, which is likely to premiere a few months after the first half of the last season with 16 episodes. That’s the bad news – as exciting as it will be to have a Lucifer episode that contains a lot of vocals, it will also be something to wait a while to try. If the first half of season five premieres in spring, the second half may not air until summer or autumn. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

For the time being, we’ll be imagining all sorts of fantastic things that can be seen on the musical – it’s hard to imagine anything else if you look at the good mood and creativity that the authors bring to some of these stories. Lucifer Morningstar’s voice certainly doesn’t matter since we’ve heard some tunes in the Tom Ellis series!

Similar news – When it comes to Lucifer, find out about other news immediately, including what’s coming

What do you think about the idea of ​​a musical episode of Lucifer’s fifth season?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay the moment you want to get more different updates for the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Snuai-kOkT8 (/ embed)

Here is the #Lucifer 510 front page !! 😈🤔 But wait, you say it says “511” in the picture? Well, my little devils. This episode is rotated out of order, but rest assured, it immediately follows @Henderson_Joe 509 ep, which is “Redacted”. Pic.twitter.com/DDfgDemyPf

– Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2020

Now to episode 511, which immediately follows our musical. Who has a devil’s face? @AiyanaEWhite @mirazbar @wattup_duck @Rick_LopezJr we need to know !!! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uN9FW1wckz

– Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) January 15, 2020

advertisement