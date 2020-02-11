advertisement

Leicestershire received a heavy flurry of snow yesterday after a yellow warning.

The Met Office issued a yellow snow warning for the city and the county at noon yesterday, which took place from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Leicester was greeted with white stuff throughout the afternoon, which caused transportation problems for cars and public transport.

But the question is: will it snow today? And if so, how bad will it be?

Forecasters predicted a low probability of snow today in the city. Temperatures will however remain cold with highs of 5C and lows of 3C.

(Image: Christopher Harper)

The Met Office said it would feel like -3C throughout the evening. Aside from the cool temperatures, there will be a clear, sunny day for Leicester with a chance of a light shower.

However, in the northern parts of the county, it is likely that light snow will fall in areas such as Coalville starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Leicester according to the Met Office:

10 a.m. – Sunny – 4C

11 a.m. – Sunny intervals – 4C

12 p.m. – Cloudy – 4C

1 p.m. – Sunny intervals – 5C

2 p.m. – Cloudy – 5C

3 p.m. – Sunny intervals – 5C

4 p.m. – Cloudy – 4C

5 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

6 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

7 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

8 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

9 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

22h – Cloudy – 3C

11 p.m. – Clear night – 3C

