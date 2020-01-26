advertisement

What is the latest in Flirty Dancing Season 2 after tonight’s grand finale? In this article, we take a look at the ratings and look to the future.

We remember when Fox first bought the series how optimistic they were about it. This is a show with a significant international following that is constantly finding a way to generate some great viral moments. It just never really happened here in America. We thought the casting was getting to the point, and it seems that the routines were charming and well choreographed.

The big problem in our eyes is that this was a cable broadcast that was broadcast on television. If it had started on a channel with lower rating expectations, it would have a better chance of finding itself and building a small audience. There is a possibility that routines may go viral, but there is no consistent line of passage or reasons why viewers need to check week in, week out. This is reflected in the overall numbers of the show.

When you look back at the premiere of Flirty Dancing, it started with an impressive rating of 1.0 in the 18-49 demographics. However, this was a consequence that aired after an NFL soccer game. Since then, the numbers have dropped back to the range of 0.3 to 0.4. It had little entry or adequate support in its normal time, and with so few episodes, there was no real opportunity to build an audience. The last episodes are burned down on a Saturday. No spectators will be watching during this time.

While nothing is 100% confirmed at the moment, the message we want to convey here is fairly simple: there will be no more flirty dancing in the air, at least with Fox. It is expected to be canceled by May at the latest. We still believe that there is a market for the show somewhere on the cable, but without much catching up on episodes or evidence that it could work in another US market, there is unlikely to be any movement.

Ultimately, a big compliment to Fox that he at least tried the idea and reminded people that there are ways to date on TV that don’t belong to the Bachelor’s roof.

