An Irish mother commented on the torture she experienced with her son Oisín, who just fled from the blazing Australian bushfires in the devastated Mallacoota.

Catherine Sutton Brady’s son was at the Mallacoota campsite with eight friends last weekend.

She said, “You were never alarmed because the authorities didn’t see how fast it came (the fire). Fortunately, his friend Ryley was the first to evacuate to the water. He said they would all be dead without the volunteer firefighters They stopped defending property and just stood in a ring on the beach to protect them from the fire that was coming. ”

She said that when the fire approached Oisín, he could hear gas bottles exploding in the surrounding properties and caravans.

Ms. Sutton Brady informed Opinion Line on Cork 96FM that her son and friends had been instructed to go into the water and go underground. In the midst of the drama, Oisín had his own medical concerns: “Oisín responded anaphylactically to jellyfish and he saw that the water was full of it. All he could think was, “Will I let the fire or the jellyfish take me away?”

Close call: Oisín (on the far left with a hat) and his friends after the evacuation from Mallacoota.

Ms. Sutton Brady added that her son told her “before the fire came to him. , , it went all black. He said the other thing was that given the fact that it was a bush fire, it was expected to be hot, but they were absolutely freezing. they trembled. It was a surreal experience that you will never forget. “

She said he could laugh that the Royal Australian Navy, which saves hundreds of people from Mallacoota in Victoria, saved her.

The navy had to start evacuating the people trapped in the southeastern city from the sea as Australia prepared for even hotter weather and more bushfires. High temperatures and strong winds are forecast for the weekend, which leads to what is known as “widespread extreme fire damage”.

More than 13,300 homes were destroyed in the extensive bush fire crisis, in which at least 20 people were killed while dozens were missing.

