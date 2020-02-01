advertisement

JUST PASSING LIFE MILESTONES DOESN’T MEAN EVERYTHING. PARADOXIC IS THE KNOWLEDGE THAT I NEVER FEEL LIKE A BONA FIDE GROWN-UP, A VERY GROWN-UP THING

To be a child is fantastic. If you are ordered to share your smarties with the tongs from next door, you can jump and howl to the ground to prevent your suffering mother from getting to your precious tube of candy. But as an adult, you are obliged to hand them over in a friendly manner, and it is absolutely not okay to throw a snow globe at the Statue of Liberty to your colleague and screech: these are my smarties, make your own!

The tragedy is that when I was a child I felt fearful, powerless and frustrated with all the things I was not allowed to do. I couldn’t wait to grow up when I was confident! Not responsible to anyone! Powerful! Fearless! (We call this halcyon state CAPU for short.) Nobody would have the power to send me to SuperValu on my bike and miss Hong Kong Phooey to buy a tub of coleslaw for unexpected visitors.

Having grown up, I wouldn’t mind money. I would live with others of my kind in a large, abandoned but fabulous house in the forest

As a scornful teenager, I decided that my version of an adult would have nothing to do with the existence of the adults around me – those pathetic guys who locked the phone and went around frantically and turned off the lights because of so-called “bills”. , Or they lost their talent because some merchants who fly at night had difficulty sealing their drive with cobblestones, which caused the “cement” to dissolve in the first rain shower and all the neighbors giggled.

“Tragic men,” I scoffed. “Do you know what I mean, whore?” Then I sucked heavily on a blue ballpoint pen and stared in the middle.

Having grown up, I wouldn’t mind money. I would live with others of my kind in a large, abandoned but fabulous house in the forest. My imaginary roommates and I would be self-sufficient thanks to our many talents, such as baking bread, brewing and shoplifting. (Unfortunately none of it worked.)

To ensure that we grow up properly, society gives us the following milestones: leaving home; Get a job; roast a chicken; Choose; finally admit in your innermost heart that your band will never play outside of your own garage; Excitement about a wireless vacuum cleaner; yells at a child, “Get off the damn thing if you want to break your neck!”; Trading short, hard Anglo-Saxon words with another motorist; Golf; Get arthritis.

In my 20s, some of these events happened. I left my home. I moved to another country. I lived in a squat – one that I liked and that I liked. I worked as a waitress; that also impressed me. But the paradox was that I wanted security as well as freedom. The money would have been nice, a lot of it, so I could live in a cool place in zone one where there was no risk of being caught in an elevator with two strange men and an angry Alsatian on the 18th floor of a skyscraper. (The novelty of the squat life waned pretty quickly.)

Probably because of my entangled relationship with alcohol, the pause button has been pressed for my entire 20s. There was no material impetus or emotional drive.

Four months after my 30th birthday, I went to rehab for alcoholism. When I came out 30 days later, I was aware of my responsibility to be honest and respectful. While that was all “good stuff”, I felt less like an adult than ever before. I had so much emotionally to learn about life as an adult. As I tried to find ways through my confused immature attitudes, the outside of my life looked much more age-appropriate.

I fell in love with a man and moved in with him. What is it, my friends, if not the act of an adult? Suddenly we worked as a couple living together: closed the big shop on a Saturday! Pay bills together. But I felt like I was in a reality show where I was the only viewer.

Oh, look at us there and plan our dinners for the week, aren’t we … somehow … gasoline? And here we give over our weekend to paint the kitchen yellow. What is that now? Visitors! For Sunday lunch! Ha ha ha ha ha … no? Seriously..? Impressive! And where did you get this terracotta serving bowl from? Did you buy it With money that could have been spent on shoes ..? Who are you anyway?

A day came when I queued up in a pharmacy and a toddler decided to search the contents of my purse. It was great with me; Infants tend not to judge a person for 13 lip glosses. But when the baby’s father said, “Leave the lady alone,” I asked myself: Which lady? Did he mean … me? I was not a woman! I was young and cool and … no, just no.

More things happened in life and suddenly I had a “career”. People sent cars for me, asked me what I thought about important matters of the day, and I got printed plans of 19 pages. On the outside, I started to look like an adult, but I only felt like a person who had accidentally infiltrated another person’s life.

Many people say that a child is the event that separates adults from non-adults. Since it didn’t happen to me, I can’t say anything about it. But I tell you this: When I’m responsible for young children, I’m scared. You are so fragile. And ruthless. And unpredictable. Even when I shouted, “Get off the damn thing, do you want to break your neck”, the very last thing I felt was confident. Not responsible to anyone. Powerful. Fearless.

My father died a little over a year ago, and my main feeling was the anxious expectation; When would the adults step in and tell me what to do?

At the other end of life is death: Apparently you can only really feel grown up when you have lost a parent. My father died a little over a year ago, and my main feeling was the anxious expectation; When would the adults step in and tell me what to do? I felt very, very young. Also annoying, very, very old, because I was the next generation in line to die.

Still, I didn’t feel grown up.

Maybe I agreed – and maybe you’d like to sit down – that we never grow up. At least not as I had hoped for as a child.

Paradoxically, realizing that I will never feel fully grown is a very adult thing.

Of course, everyone experiences strange periods in which our actual life overlaps with the life of a mythical adult due to the overlap of unique events and circumstances, and yes! Here we are! CAPU!

They happen to me when I drive home a lot of drunk people singing Morrissey songs late at night. A) I can drive and driving is a very adult skill. B) I am sober. And C) I don’t sing Morrissey songs.

Marian Keyes. Photo: Dean Chalkley

These episodes are pleasant but fleeting: Nobody exists for a long time in the state of growing up. The basic truth is that we simply exchanged our childhood fears for another set.

But we refuse to accept it because we are sure that there are people who are definitely real full-time adults.

Every now and then someone comes along who has a magical combination of a selection of the following: charm; Chat; anger; Luck; Money; timed coordination; a nice smile; deep compassion; Hunger for power; athletic skills; Search for information; workaholism; a catchy slogan; criminal connections; confused self-confidence; an excellent hair; shocking naivety; mild aggression; a brass neck; a gift for figures; a loud voice; a quick joke; a low BMI; sincere altruism; Contempt for others; attractive forearms; a strong trace of ruthlessness; a great multitasking game; secret nannies; bizarre fearlessness; utopian tendencies; and the ability to delegate. (This list is incomplete.)

This person rises from the seething mass of ordinaryness, and something about their unique, engaging nature causes them to make a collective decision that we trust they deserve. We allow them to become politicians or insta-mumfluencers or to fly to a production facility by helicopter and to fire half of the workforce immediately. (This list is also not exhaustive.)

We believe that any utterance because a person has been elected to the Dáil or because they have a clatter of compatible, photo-ready children is a gospel

When we ask these people for advice – say, for example, one of us non-adults is concerned about our real estate crisis – this magical person replies: “The market regulates itself. Don’t worry, everything will be fine. “Everyone said impressed:” Ooooh! Grand, I’m not worried. “

One of the most important lessons that life has taught me is this: if an opinion with sufficient confidence and charisma is given in convincing circumstances, it becomes a fact. Honestly, I wish I could underline this, italicize and add 8,000 exclamation points.

We assume that any person chosen in the Dáil, or because they have a clatter of compatible, photo-ready children or are in a helicopter and are called Slasher Larkin, is a gospel statement.

But please listen to me: these people are not adults either. These are aberrations. They are distractions. They are runaways. Maybe you really think you know everything? Or maybe they suspect in a little secret little chamber in their heart that they are just a chancer and it is only a matter of time before they go out. Who knows?

If it is a consolation, real adults are a completely different breed.

They are the people who shoulders their shoulders and bring bad news to a loved one because someone has to do it.

They will say yes out of kindness if they prefer to say no.

Although they say no from time to time if they want to say no because life is short.

If someone is bullied, they will intervene even though they are afraid of stabbing themselves in the head.

No matter how old they are, they will always wake up at 4 a.m. to worry. At some point, they accept that it is not a phase of growing up, but rather a side effect of life.

They will apologize, even if they don’t want to – and they are not convinced that it was entirely their fault – because the bad feeling has to stop.

They will go to Centra at 10:35 p.m. to buy milk because it is needed for the morning.

They know that everyone is important or nobody is important.

Actual adults make decisions, big or small, in the name of themselves or others, without really knowing whether they will work

When a bottle of red wine bursts on the kitchen tiles, everyone else disappears like ghosts from the splinters and splashes and leaves the mop-up process up to them.

Sometimes, when they talk to another adult intensively, they feel confident enough to assert themselves. At other times, they are just as upset as when they were seven. That will surprise them, even shame them.

They make big and small decisions for themselves and others without really having any idea whether they work. Every now and then she will get the real, icy fear that she made a terrible mistake.

Every now and then they lock themselves in the bathroom and lie down on the floor just to escape the people who yearn for them.

Or they park on a gas station forecourt and eat a large cornetto in the dark.

They take great pride in their prudent driving, especially the fact that they show off at roundabouts … but they can’t help helping drivers who don’t, “Indicate, you egoish feck!”

Because they’re just human.

And they know it.

They are flawed, nuanced, well-intentioned, but prone to gaffes. you know that too.

Although there will be times in your life when you feel at home, you will never check all four CAPU boxes at once. When you feel safe! and without fear! You will probably also feel responsible to someone. Or a short time in which you feel powerful! is often followed by a long period of fear! in case they misused the power.

The person who accepts that in themselves and others is probably the most grown person we can ever meet.

Grown Ups will be released on Thursday by Michael Joseph. Marian Keyes will speak to Róisín Ingle at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on Monday

