With cities closed and cinemas closed to stem the epidemic in China, the box office lost its annual Lunar New Year boom

China’s ongoing struggle against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic has led to a major collapse in the country’s economy, including the closure of more than 70,000 cinemas. The timing could not have been any worse for Chinese cinema chains, as the outbreak occurred during the new lunar year, which is by far the most popular time to go to the cinema, which is the largest box office market in the world.

To get a feel for how important the two-week New Year period is for China’s annual box office earnings, consider the following: Last year, combined earnings set a new single-day record for the market on the first day of vacation. Revenue for the entire period was to around $ 835 million. With the period extending into February, the success of the vacation-released films set a new monthly record for February of $ 1.6 billion.

To support local film production, the Chinese government has long ordered that only Chinese films be shown in cinemas during the new lunar year. Movies like “Aquaman” in 2019 and “Frozen II” in 2020 ended their theatrical programs much earlier than in the United States and other countries to make room for local blockbusters like “The Wandering Earth” last year, nearly all 699 million US dollars grossed global gross in China and surpassed Hollywood films like “It: Chapter Two” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in the Middle Kingdom.

While the corona virus has not affected the box office of Hollywood films in the U.S., the government’s annual embargo on foreign films ordered by the government means that it will be a few weekends before American films return to Chinese cinemas – if at all, open again ,

If the virus spreads to prolong the closure of the movie theater, it can adversely affect some major Hollywood releases.

The films to be released in China in February include Oscar nominees “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917”, who due to their focus on the two world wars did not find much public interest anyway, but possibly the intrigue for several Have triggered Oscar nominations. The biggest Hollywood blockbuster to be released next month is Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” on February 28, a $ 95 million film looking for support from Asian markets to help the 500- To cross the million dollar mark. The Warner Bros. DC Birds of Prey DC Comics release, which will be released in the United States on February 7, is not currently available in China.

In China, this year’s Lunar New Year Slate was set to be led by the action comedy Detective Chinatown 3, the sequel to a film that raised $ 541 million in China in 2018. The publication was postponed, however, because the corona virus spread along with the sports film “Leap” and the action film “The Rescue”. The comedy “Lost in Russia” was switched from streaming to streaming to encourage people to celebrate their holidays at home and prevent the virus from spreading.

“From a 30,000-foot perspective, this is already bad,” said comScore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “It is the most important cinema break in the second largest film market in the world. But if you look at it from a background perspective and consider how important the Lunar New Year is for the Chinese film industry from production to exhibition, it’s an even more devastating blow. “

While some Chinese theaters remained open over the weekend, the earnings they generated without the new holiday releases were microscopic. The combined grossing in China on Saturday and Sunday was only $ 1.7 million. Losses only increase if the ban continues, and since there is no other period in the Chinese cultural calendar with so many people on vacation at a time, it is practically impossible to make up for a large part of this loss of revenue even with a republication Date is for the postponed Films set.

Dergarabedian said that many analysts in China predicted that 2020 would be even better than the 2019 New Year gross, and “that is now almost completely eliminated.”

