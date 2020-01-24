advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Will Gozum has found a new home with St. Benilde in the NCAA.

The former NCAA Juniors MVP has committed to playing for the blazers after spending two seasons at the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

With the Maroons, the 6-foot-6-Gozum hardly had time to prove itself. He played less than five minutes on average in his early UAAP year, but his minutes even decreased in his second year.

Gozum, who was appointed to the Gilas Cadets program in 2018, remains a promising talent, however, who is supposed to strengthen the TY Tang-mentored blazers, which have not been part of the Final Four since 2002.

The 20-year-old tall man will suspend season 96 to serve his residence.

