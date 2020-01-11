advertisement

KAMPALA – While more than 75% of the Ugandan population is engaged in agriculture as the main means of subsistence, they have limited access to credit due to the lack of authentic land documents to use as collateral. However, access to credit is fundamental to start and boost any agricultural activity (covering the costs of planting, weeding and harvesting; investing in improved planting material).

The collateral requirements imposed by formal financial institutions are a major obstacle to obtaining affordable credit for the farming community. Well documented land is the preferred form of collateral for many official banking institutions in Uganda, but only 23% of the land is officially titled. In addition, most titles authenticate urban land or commercial farms, not customary land held primarily by the rural population. This makes securing loans problematic because banking institutions require title deeds to be eligible as collateral.

One of the main barriers to farmers’ access to credit was the lack of adequate documentation to validate ownership. This is particularly the case for customary land tenure (which includes more than 80% of Uganda’s land), and yet land rights are assigned here to individuals, families or clans, making it difficult to use of these lands as collateral to access credit from formal financial institutions. Without well-documented land to use as collateral, more than 80% of the population on customary land will be denied the opportunity to use customary certificates of occupancy (CCO) as collateral and are therefore less likely to borrow money. money from formal financial institutions.

The acquisition of land titles will contribute to the economic empowerment of beneficiaries who use the land title as collateral to obtain a loan from the bank to invest in agricultural activities. A land title also reassures homeowners that they will not lose ownership of their land, which encourages farmers to invest in the land for the long term, which can generate more profits.

Through the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, efforts have been made to register the land. According to the 2016 annual report of the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD), more than 23% of Uganda’s land is registered. However, this registration is most common with freehold, mail and leasehold land tenure systems. Customary system land, which accounts for more than 70-80% of the total land area of ​​Uganda, generally lacks official documents, which makes obtaining loans problematic because formal banking institutions require formal (authentic) titles for the land to be eligible for collateral.

Government efforts through the MLHUD to issue customary certificates of occupancy (CCOs) offer farmers an alternative to having official documents for their land and will therefore increase the chances that farmers will use CCOs to obtain loans from formal financial institutions.

Land registration through the Ministry of Lands can be seen as one of the long overdue efforts to prevent farmers from owning unregistered land. Land registration provides farmers with titles (official documents) that can be offered as collateral to financial institutions, improve farmers ‘access to credit, and speed up the process of farmers’ investment in agriculture.

The granting of land titles in Uganda takes different forms for the different forms of land tenure in Uganda. Certificates of customary property for customary lands, certificate of occupancy for the holder of Kibanja on mailo lands, leases for leased land, land titles for private mailos.

In order to facilitate customary land registration, the MLHUD has implemented a number of interventions. These include: the creation of a customary land register and the creation of ministerial area offices in the districts of Jinja, Mukono, Masaka, Mbarara, Wakiso, Kampala, Lira, Kibaale and Kabarole.

Although registration of customary land has been allowed in Uganda for many years, very few customary certificates of occupancy have been issued. In 2017/18, only 50,000 CCOs were issued to Kabale, Kasese, Adjumani, Nwoya, Soroti, Katakwi and Pader 300); in 2018/19, more than 8,000 CCOs were issued in the districts of Nwoya and Pader. It is estimated that more than 150,000 CCOs will be issued in 2019/20. This suggests that there are obstacles to progress in Uganda’s attempt to issue CCOs to landowners and users. These obstacles could be attributed to the fact that the population was not aware of the procedures for acquiring CCOs. There is a need to invest in mass awareness of procedures to close the gap.

The process for issuing customary land titles involves ten steps, including: filling out land registration forms; submit the request; issue acknowledgments; enter certificate numbers; writing certificates; typing and checking land registers; prepare the files to be signed by the director of the competent land administration; tracking of binding packages and certificates.

In addition, the registration of customary land tenure is not taken into account in the National Land Information System (LIS), which may raise concerns about inferiority compared to other land tenure systems. . It is necessary to keep a batch of customary land registration in Lis to facilitate monitoring by any potential financial institution. .

Despite the above achievements in the registration of customary land, the proportion of customary land titled is still limited as more than 80% of Uganda’s land is under customary tenure. This implies that more initiatives are still needed to ensure that customary land, which is a major resource for agricultural production, is titled to facilitate farmers’ access to credit. The formalization of land title and access to credit are now closely linked in the development policy prescriptions

Since customary land tenure remains the most prevalent form of land tenure (over 80% of the land), government efforts through CCOs offer better solutions for land registration in Uganda.

Land registration, through its ability to enhance security, would improve collateral properties, making it a better and more acceptable form of collateral. Registration therefore implies a reduction in the problem of lack of collateral, which is seen as the main factor in limited access to credit.

In addition, land registration makes farmers more solvent to attract financing from private institutions for investment

land titles can facilitate the economic empowerment of women because they can be used as collateral to obtain credits to invest in their activity. “The acquisition of land titles will contribute to the economic empowerment of the beneficiaries who use the land title as collateral to obtain a loan from the bank to invest in their activity. A land title also reassures women that they will not lose ownership of their land and this encourages women to make a long-term investment in the land that can generate more profits.

Conclusion: the fact that subsection 8 (7) of the Land Act emphasizes that CCOs must be recognized by financial institutions as a valid certificate for the purposes of proof of title, this means that CCOs are authentic documents that can be used to obtain loans from financial institutions. institutions. Measures taken by the government and NGOs (World Bank) to improve the documentation of customary lands should be extended to increase the chances that customary lands can be considered as loan guarantees.

Florence Nakazi is Research Analyst, Center for Research on Economic Policy

