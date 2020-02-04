advertisement

The first phase of the US-China trade agreement has improved prospects for California and US factory managers, but the dangerous virus in the Far East could undermine this optimism.

The outbreak of the corona virus in China has raised some concerns that the virus may get out of control and cause problems that could affect California manufacturing and the overall economy if the number of customers for goods manufactured in the United States is reduced.

The national purchasing manager index, released on Monday by the Tempe Institute for Procurement Management, Arizona, rose from 47.9 in December to 50.9 in the past month. The index was below 50 for six consecutive months, indicating that the sector has shrunk.

Chapman University economist Raymond Sfeir said the rebound is in response to the first phase of the US-China trade agreement, which was announced in late December. Under the terms of the agreement, China agreed to buy an additional $ 100 billion in US-made products in 2002.

“That would be a big deal for California,” said Sfeir. “But I don’t think they’ll buy that much if the virus lasts a long time. It would affect the growth rate there.”

Sfeir said China’s GDP growth rate has been estimated at 6.1% in 2019 and is expected to be close to it this year. However, if the coronavirus crisis worsens, it could limit spending in China, including buying American goods.

Production there would also slow down, which would result in fewer imports. This would likely limit activities in the ports and logistics industry in Southern California. “I think China’s (GDP) numbers will be lower, especially if they don’t have it under control,” Sfeir said of the virus.

The national PMI report calls for order intake to increase by 4.4 points and production to increase by 9.5 points. Food, beverages and tobacco products, as well as computer and electronics products were likely to be the strongest industries, with oil and coal production being the weakest.

The state estimates that more than 605,000 people were employed in manufacturing in the Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties in December.

Chapman University’s most recent nationwide forecast was 59.6 in the first quarter, compared to 61.7 in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to Sfeir, most respondents to the manufacturing survey responded before the US-China agreement was announced.

A study by the Institute for Applied Research at the CSU San Bernardino on the factory sector of the Inland Empire showed that the PMI was 54.4 in January, a slight increase compared to 52.1 in December. The index, which is based on the responses from around 30 domestic plant managers, has been above the base value of 50 for four consecutive months.

Redlands-based economist John Husing said he was encouraged by the January reports.

According to US federal data, American manufacturers have invested less in new devices, with a decrease of 3% in the third quarter and 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Husing. This coincided with the six months that the ISM’s national survey was under 50. The pace of corporate investment is part of the formula that determines American GDP growth.

Husing says it might take a while to see if the trade pact with China gives the American economy a strong boost, but a virus that gets out of control would definitely harm Southern California manufacturers who export their products there. He said the corona virus could have a “black swan” effect on the economy.

“This is the event that is not expected to screw everything up,” said Husing.

