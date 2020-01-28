advertisement

At the start of tonight’s episode of “Love Island,” the contestants were faced with a major decision. They had to choose if they wanted to expel Sophie or Connor from the island, giving the remaining islander another chance to find love.

In the end, the islanders saved Sophie, which meant that Connor had to pack his bags. It was an emotional farewell as Connor became the fourth person to leave the villa.

Connor revealed if he would stay loyal to Sophie on the outside and who would be his favorites to win.

How would you sum up your stay on Love Island?

“Incredible, more than I expected. I made so many memories, I had so many friends. It was amazing, I liked it so much. “

What made you fall in love with Sophie?

“It was quite natural and nothing seemed forced. We laughed all the time, we sat there laughing for no reason, even when we weren’t talking.

“We definitely had this instant chemistry when we first met. I had butterflies, she made me a little nervous and she was a good nervous, obviously I really liked her very much. I haven’t had that in ages. “

How did you feel when Connagh arrived and Sophie seemed to catch her eye?

“Connagh was such a handsome boy, he’s a model and he was a nice guy. Even I believed it!

“We were all in the villa for the same experience and he also deserved a chance. I saw it as a good test. “

Sophie then said that she thought you were mature about the situation …

“I thought maturity was the best way to go. In life, you get all these situations, you can’t just react badly. I think you just have to be mature. If you do otherwise, it will get you nowhere. If you start to get angry, it might just push someone away. “

How did you feel when Laura entered the Villa and revealed that the public had voted for their favorite couple?

“I had a feeling it could be us in the last two. It was a shame but we had the most incredible day on the day of my departure. We were just starting to be very close. “

Did you think the Islanders would save Sophie?

“I thought they would. They know how much I loved Sophie and that my head would not have turned. “

Do you think Sophie’s head will spin now that you’ve been dumped?

“It is still early in the Villa. Her head could be turned. I want her to enjoy the experience. It is something unique in life. I would have no hard feelings against her. I just want her be happy. “

Would you like her to go with you?

“I don’t want her to guess and regret nothing. Whatever she does, I’m happy for her.”

Are you waiting for Sophie?

“I will wait for him.” I am in no hurry to meet someone else. “

What would you say to Sophie if you could?

“I would say,” Follow your heart and I want you to be happy, and just enjoy the ride. “Whatever happens, happens. And if we get together, see what happens. I just want her to be happy, really.”

What was the best thing to be in the villa?

“Get to know everyone. Everyone has become so close. It’s like a family in there. I didn’t realize that you really make best friends. Everyone always says that and I always wonder, “How the hell do you make best friends?” But everyone is so close. We are all so well connected. “

What was the most difficult part?

“When Sophie was going out with other boys, it’s just not natural to watch the girl you like going out with boys! But it was rewarding in the end, because everything worked and we came together.”

Who do you think is authentic as a couple?

“I think they are all authentic, I want Callum and Shaughna to win. Honestly, I don’t think anyone is playing a game.”

