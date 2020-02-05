advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The NBA has officially announced a season that closes on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. PT.

As the Miami Heat prepared to face the Clippers at Staples Center on Wednesday, it was announced that seasoned attacker Andre Iguodala was on its way from Memphis to Miami and will receive a $ 30 million two-year extension. He is said to be part of a three-team, multi-player deal that includes Oklahoma City.

advertisement

The Clippers (and Lakers) were reportedly among the teams that coveted Iguodala, a triple NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors.

“I can’t discuss anything at the moment,” said heat trainer Erik Spoelstra, a few minutes after the notifications on NBA followers’ phones started ringing everywhere. “It’s all a rumor. I’m only here to talk about the game. I am the trainer. ”

Miami started a lineup of Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Kelly Olynyk (instead of injured Meyers Leonard), one of the players was reportedly involved in the exchange.

A season ago, the Clippers made some serious progress at the close of trading, releasing Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Boban Marjanovic, Avery Bradley and Mike Muscala (which they had just acquired for Harris, Scott and Marjanovic) in a series of moves. They brought along Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green as well as Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler and some important designs. And they did without Marcin Gortat.

All of this helped set the table for the past off-season when they went for Paul George and acquired Kawhi Leonard as a freelance agency.

And now, what did the clippers have in store in the 18 hours between Doc Rivers’ regular pre-game chat with the media on Wednesday and the deadline? In addition to Iguodala, the clippers are also said to have had an interest in Robert Covington (who was relocated to Houston) and Marcus Morris (for whom the New York Knicks wanted Landry Shamet in return). Starter for the clippers).

And if a move is made, what could that mean for the young continuity of the team? This nebulous thing that is finally developing seriously when the Clippers had a full roster on Thursday for the fourth time in the season?

“I felt it was going to be the same,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, “but you just never know.”

Times have changed, however, said Rivers.

“This is a different generation,” said the head coach of the 21st year, who played from 1983 to 1996. “We didn’t have social media, we didn’t have all that stuff.” When we found out that we were being traded, Stan Kasten called our house and they said, “Hey, what is Stan asking?” And he told you that you are being traded.

“But now everyone knows everything, there are no secrets in the league. I would guess that it will be much more difficult for players now than 10 years ago.”

Rodney McGruder, reserve guard at Clippers, said there isn’t much that players can do.

“Control what you can control,” he said. “Whatever will happen will happen. You have no control over it. Just get out of here, measure yourself, stay focused, stay sharp and that’s all you can control.”

Miami didn’t trade with McGruder, but the heat waived him late last season to avoid a luxury tax. Did the good-natured security guard have a feeling when he played against his former team on Thursday?

“I want to win,” he said with a smile. “That’s the goal of the game, you know? You want to win and compete and I’m sure they want to do the same.”

PAUL GEORGES NOSE

Paul George said on Wednesday’s shootaround that he was still feeling the effects of DeMar DeRozan’s streak against San Antonio on Monday.

“It’s bad,” said George over his swollen nose. “Hopefully it will go down at some point, but it’s bad at the moment.

“It hurts. It’s difficult to breathe a little, a little stuffy. It’s a little painful, but I’ve missed enough games, man, I’m going to keep it going.”

With the @NBA trading date due tomorrow, Doc Rivers announces its short status of the @ LAClippers speech on 50 games in the season. # ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/xFTo21scPT

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) February 6, 2020

advertisement