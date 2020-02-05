advertisement

The good news for the Iowa Democratic Party is that California will soon remove it from the top of the list of worst campaigns in 2020.

The long-awaited gatherings in Iowa – the US’s first presidential competition – dissolved in chaos on Monday evening when a new app that the party shared with the results of the vote didn’t work at all.

As everyone knows, technology is sometimes like this. For this reason, product names are followed by version numbers. When you buy a baseball bat, you don’t have to go online every 20 minutes to get news about the upcoming Louisville Slugger 8.0 before you put the money into your pocket to buy the LS7, and you don’t. I have to wonder if Your old baseballs will still work if you switch to Rawlings.

After what was just happening in Iowa, Nevada Democratic Party leader William McCurdy II announced that his team will not use this app for the upcoming Nevada caucuses, despite paying tens of thousands of dollars for it.

California has spent a lot more on new voting technologies. Our nationwide primaries are held not by party leaders, but by government officials from states and counties. They bought a number of new voting technologies and adopted new procedures one on top of the other, which resulted in a completely new voting system that could not be tested under real conditions. California plunges into the 2020 presidential election with version 1.0.

Associated Press reporter Janie Har noted that counting the California general election could take longer than ever due to the new law that allows Californians to register to vote until and including election day. It could mean “a flood of last minute ballots, including preliminary last minute ballots that take longer to count,” Har wrote.

Registration on the same day at each polling station is only one of the new, modernized voting procedures. Just wait for election workers across the state to try to check in voters using brand new electronic election books, all connected to the state-owned Sacramento voters database at the same time.

Los Angeles County has nearly 1,000 “polling stations” where voters can vote. In contrast to the well-known local polling stations, where voters were checked in using paper lists, poll workers in polling stations only have the electronic voting book system. In the event that the electronic election book system fails, there are no paper lists that could be used as a backup.

Could it fail just like the Iowa app?

What happens when hundreds of thousands or even millions of people try to vote on election day and the check-in system for voters is blocked, slows down or crashes and refuses to work?

There will be no way to check in voters. Anyone who takes part in the vote must go without a vote.

The entire election would probably have to be rejected and a new vote carried out. It is good that we moved the primary school from June to March. it gives us time to bring it back to June.

Fifteen of California’s 58 districts will use polling stations in this election, out of only five who tried in 2018. Los Angeles County, with 5.4 million registered voters (approximately 25% of the state’s voters) will try to vote for the first time at centers, electronic voting books and new touchscreen voting machines. Record participation is expected for 2020. It will be interesting.

Another challenge will be the high volume of ballot papers by email. With this election, 14 counties will automatically send ballot papers to each voter, which may come as a surprise to voters who are used to voting. Voters who receive an absentee ballot but wish to vote in the elections must bring and vote. Otherwise, for security reasons, they must vote provisionally to ensure that they do not vote twice. Voters check preliminary ballot papers at the end of the count and check whether the voter is registered and whether that person has already voted.

California is elected for a month and counted for a month. Iowa’s Democratic Party should be grateful. We will delete them from the record books.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. Susan@SusanShelley.com. Twitter: @Susan_Shelley

