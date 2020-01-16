advertisement

That evening in Chicago PD, season 7, episode 11, the NBC series brought us a bigger window into the world of Burgess and Ruzek than we’ve seen before. Large pieces were approved, but this put a lot together.

We knew that Burgess would keep the baby and that Adam wanted to do what he could to be there for her. However, this does not mean that they are completely on the same side, and this has made itself felt when used in the field. Ruzek was quick to shoot a perpetrator after feeling that Kim and the baby’s life were in danger. Still, Burgess felt she was in control of the situation. Since she is going through pregnancy and the two are not together, she feels that she has the right to make the hard calls. Ruzek may understand that, but that doesn’t make it easy to see while these calls are being made.

In fact, towards the end of the episode, Ruzek took on greater commitment than ever before – marriage. He suggested the idea to Kim as unromantic towards the end of the episode and she wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about it. She loves Adam and they are definitely a family, but they are not in the right place for it. He may know that, but he still wants to do the right thing.

When you look at this story from a distance, it really feels that way – both Burgess and Adam are sure of their work, but they are still confused. This is a difficult, unprecedented situation for both and they don’t know how to deal with it. They try to find their way around, and as a viewer it is attractive. It is a reminder of the weakness of these bulls, and the fact that their uncertainties are mixed with their strengths is one of the reasons why Chicago PD works. They may be great at their work, but that’s not all in between.

In other words, it was sweet to see Burgess Voight learn of her pregnancy – it was small and quiet, but definitely played well.

