In a mansion built by the heir of an oil tycoon on New York’s Upper East Side, a group of financiers, philanthropists and business leaders recently met to discuss the climate crisis. The occasion was a new report, co-authored by an unlikely combination of McKinsey consultants and scientists from the Woods Hole Research Center (W.H.R.C.), on how physical climate risks will affect socio-economic systems in the coming decades. During a presentation on the report’s conclusions, largely in the language of smoothing fixed assets, liability risk and organizational charts, Spencer Glendon, economist and principal researcher at W.H.R.C., was particularly direct with the crowd. He said he said to policy makers things like, “You know how many people in India are going to die from this if you do nothing? Ignore this is now upon you. “” If investors and business leaders ignore these risks, “it will be unforgivable,” he said. “Because everyone knew they were coming.”

Glendon had spent most of his career in finance, but he wanted to stand out slightly, with spiky gray hair, a yellow checkered bow tie and brown and red rectangular glasses. He grew up outside of Detroit in the 1970s, where he “got to know things badly when I was very young,” he told me. “I became fascinated with the question: why does it happen in some places and not in others?” At the start of his career, he went back and forth between places that worked well and places that worked wrong: he was an engineer at a car factory in Detroit and a banker on the south side of Chicago before switching to a small business loan program in Russia; then he got a doctorate. in economic history at Harvard. He joined the investment company Wellington Management in the late 1990s, first as a researcher, trying to understand what Asia could become after the financial crisis. He eventually became a partner. Seven years ago, he started asking questions about climate change.

“What I discovered was that investment professionals were talking about it in a strange way,” he said. “They used language for climate change that they wouldn’t use for anything else. They wanted certainty, belief. They neither thought nor spoke in a probabilistic manner. They talked about it in a binary way. This is not how you should think about investing. He continued, “You can attract business people to just about anything.” You can get white guys tense to talk about erectile dysfunction and diarrhea, if there are stocks involved. But you couldn’t get them to talk about climate change. “

Glendon began to conduct his own research, speak to scientists, and read scientific articles, including work on climate change proposed by W.H.R.C. “What I realized was that it was actually the first good forecast for humanity,” he said. “It was not just a variable but a series of variables that all fit together – precipitation, length of season, night and day temperatures – a composite of how the world has changed and hasn’t changed. By the time I look at this, all of these things that scientists had predicted had come true. It has become increasingly clear to me how disturbing, how painful, what a challenge for civilization it would be for these changes to occur. In purely economic terms, however, he saw a gold mine. “I worked in an industry where, if you were right sixty percent of the time, you could become fabulously wealthy. And these predictions have been correct for forty years. “

Glendon started talking to the corporate world about climate risk and four years ago gave a talk at the McKinsey Summit on Global Sustainability in Berkeley, titled “Man’s First Good Forecast.” Soon after, he quit his job in Wellington and started helping WHRC build a team that could make climate science alive and relevant to the business world. In 2018, Dickon Pinner, a senior partner at McKinsey, contacted Glendon, with whom he became friends after the Berkeley summit, about a new research project.

The report they produced, after a year-long collaboration, is based in part on a few ideas that had preoccupied Glendon. First, it was researched and written to focus on short-term climate risks – nothing more than the life of a standard mortgage of thirty years, because many parts of society, such as the government funding and housing, are organized around these time horizons. In addition, global warming, due to the additional carbon already in the atmosphere, is blocked for at least the next ten years and will continue to cause a myriad of harmful impacts, regardless of the measures that countries are currently taking to decarbonise. “It was surprising to realize the magnitude of the risk there is in 2030, and how much is already blocked,” said Mekala Krishnan, principal researcher at McKinsey Global Institute, during a roundtable discussion with Glendon.

The report also pointed to something long understood by scientists, but which McKinsey consultants explained to the crowd as if it were a revelation. The future climate will not resemble the relatively stable climate of the last ten thousand years, which represents the whole extent of human civilization. “Investing in an environment where tomorrow is not like today is very tricky,” said Pinner, partner at McKinsey, who was also part of the panel. The global economy depends on endless layers of systems that were built in the stable climate of the past. All of these climate impacts and physical thresholds – deadly heat waves preventing outside work and destroying crops, flooding jeopardizing infrastructure and shutting down power grids – will not only affect G.D.P. or decrease economic activity slightly, said Pinner. “Our feeling is: no, in fact, it has an impact on the factors of production that drive GDP And, therefore, it is more structural.” He continued: “It is in fact an attack on wealth “He had the attention of the audience.

Glendon said: “The economics of climate change”, as calculated and analyzed to date, “will be considered one of the worst mistakes humans have made, far worse than any denial “. The models have all been calibrated over the past fifty to seventy-five years, a period when, at least in wealthy countries, “nothing has happened,” he said. “No wars, no Great Depression – a little inflation and a financial crisis and that’s it.” Many typical models take data from this historical period and project what might happen in the future. They are also based on the assumption that the experience of the economy is dependent on the climate of the time. But, said Glendon, they didn’t incorporate thresholds or breakpoints. “The actual experience of the economy depends on the climate of the future.”

For example, many economic models still assume that India will continue to grow indefinitely. “They just have a seven percent growth in demand for G.D.P.,” said Glendon. “There is no doubt that climate change could have an impact on this growth. India is getting richer forever. This leads to a major assumption, which “underpins the entire oil market,” among others, said Glendon. But the report found that three hundred and eighty million people work outside in India and less than 10% of the country’s homes are air conditioned. By 2030, perhaps two hundred million Indians could be exposed to deadly heat waves, in which the temperature could kill a well-hydrated person who spent only four hours outside, even in the shade. , and by which the average number of working hours lost in broad daylight could increase to the point where between 2.5 and 4.5 percent of GDP could be at risk each year.

