“Ho! Ho! Ho! “I go.

I love that – as if I would like to play Santa Claus? Yes, no, I’ve done it pretty much every year for the past 10 years when we met with all of our friends for our usual pre-Christmas dinner in Saba.

I’m telling you something I don’t like – the fact that the red suit feels closer to me than last year. Either it’s a middle-aged spread or Sorcha doesn’t follow the washing instructions on the label.

I somehow manage to close the buttons, then I grab my big white beard, put my hat on, and I’m ready. I throw the sack over my shoulder and get out of the jacks.

All of our crews patted and cheered when they saw me running across the restaurant floor. They all say “Hello, Santa Claus!” And of course you know how much the Rossmeister General loves a grateful crowd.

I suppress the distribution of the presses. Kris Kindle is offered literally every year with no restrictions on your spending. I do the whole Santa thing and go: “Christian, this is for you! Ho! Ho! Ho! Amie with an IE – you were obviously a good little girl! Here you are JP! This is a big deal for you!”, Until the presents are all distributed at some point.

Then I go back to the boys, slip out of the costume and return to the table, and everyone does the usual: “Ross, you’ve missed Santa Claus again!”, And I pretend to be disappointed everyone.

It’s great fun – and as I said, worship brings me back to my school’s rugby days.

After dinner we open all of our presents. I watch JP tear the paper off his and it becomes this amazing drone with a camera attached. Amie with an ie gets Bose headphones. Chloe gets a pair of Dubarry riding boots worth about 300 snot. Oisinn gets a pair of gloves – O’Driscolls, nothing less! – by Paula Rowan at Westbury Mall.

I tear open mine and it becomes a box. I take off the lid and inside is something like an envelope. Inside the envelope is a handwritten letter, which is literally as follows:

“I should take a flight to London a few months ago. Instead, I traveled by boat and train – although we were all mindful of my corbon footprint. I saved the savings I made – a total of € 320 – and donated the money to a charity that planted trees to offset the effects of deforestation. I made the contribution on YOUR behalf. You should send some kind of certificate, but it hasn’t arrived yet. “

And that’s it.

I wonder, “Is that some kind of joke?”

Oisinn says, “What did you get, dude?” And I hand the letter over the table to him.

I’m there, “Whose handwriting is that?” And look at everyone. “Seriously, who put me in the Kris Kindle?”

Nobody says shit – and you wouldn’t blame them?

Chloe says, “It’s supposed to be a secret, Ross. That’s the whole point.”

I’m there. “Well, I don’t mind telling you that I bought JP the drone with the camera. And I get it back? What a great cup I was.”

Sorcha says, “What’s going on, Oisinn?” Because he finished reading the letter and forwarding it to Sophie.

Oisinn is there: “Someone on Ross’s behalf contributed to a charity that planted trees to offset the effects of deforestation.” This is actually a very thoughtful gift. “

I like, “Yeah? Then what don’t you have and give me the O’Driscolls?”

Of course, he makes sure to get the gloves out of my reach. He says: “No, I’m happy with what I have, thanks!”

I’m there. “Is someone going to learn this? Or do I just have to go home and try to match the writing with the writing on your Christmas strings?”

Again everyone stays calm.

Sorcha says, “Ross, you’re spoiling the evening.”

I’m there, “I’m ruining the evening? I have trees for Christmas. There’s no mention of where the jib is right now. If I ever find out, I’ll chop it off. I paid the price of a drone.”

However, this conversation continues in the taxi on the way home. I think, “Was it you, Sorcha? You have bought me some pretty overwhelming gifts over the years, including a goat that went to a family in – which shouldn’t sound racist – but to Africa.”

“Ross,” she says, “it’s not about the material value of the present. It’s about the thought that led to it.”

I think, “That’s not how I was raised, Sorcha. And it’s easy to say that you have a new iPhone.”

We go into the gaff. The honor is still there. It’s there, “How was your dinner?”

I’m there. “Don’t ask, honor. I was totally screwed.”

Honor looks at Sorcha. She says, “Can I give Dad his present now?”

And Sorcha is there, “Honor, we make presents on Christmas morning.”

“But I’m too excited!” She goes. “I want him to see it now!”

And Sorcha says, “Good. It could actually remind him what Christmas is really about.”

I look around and go, “Okay, where is it? It’s better if I’m massive.”

Honor is like, “Well, it’s actually not a physical gift?”

I think here we go again. For a year, Honor’s gift promised me not to be terrible for 48 hours at Christmas – though she later explained that the hours could be spread over the 12 days before January 6, including the time she was asleep.

I’m afraid to think about what that will be.

But then she says it. She says, “Do you know all the videotapes your father has from all the rugby games in your school?”

I wonder, “Yes, no, what about them?”

She gives me the laptop. “Well,” she says, “I’ve converted all of them into digital files so you can watch them on your laptop at any time.”

I don’t say anything for 30 seconds. Then I feel tears on both sides of my face.

“Okay,” says Honor, “I’m going to bed before he gets angry and tries to hug me. Merry Christmas, dad.”

