advertisement

Universal and Sony hope to push their rivals above the $ 100 million mark as NEON expands the Korean candidate this weekend

Some films in this year’s Best Picture Oscar race have already ended their cinema runs, but three applicants could receive a box-office boost due to the nominations on Monday. These films are Neon’s “Parasite”, Sony’s “Little Women”, and the film that just opened a No. 1 opening, namely “1917” by Universal.

advertisement

Of these three films, “1917” has the greatest potential to capitalize on its 10 nominations. The World War I action film by Sam Mendes was released last weekend for $ 36.5 million domestically. $ 60 million has been grossed worldwide. Universal is on the way to films like “American Sniper” and “La La Land”, which release a critically acclaimed film late in the calendar and use the resulting word of mouth of limited releases and Golden Globe successes to create a strong foresight theater to create run in January.

Also read: “Joker” leads with 11 Oscar nominations, followed by “Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time”

“With this strategy, films can really spark interest in December without going straight to the holiday blockbusters,” Jim Orr, president of Universal Domestic Distribution, told TheWrap. “And that’s especially true if you have a quality film like the one we made. We’re so excited about the work that Sam Mendes and his team have done, and we’re grateful for our partners at Amblin and DreamWorks who helped us make this film. “

When the academy announced that it would postpone the Oscars’ broadcast date to February 9, the Sunday after the Super Bowl, there were some concerns that this would shorten the time that late releases like “1917” would have to use its Oscar- nomination status. However, Orr believes that the opposite effect can be observed.

“I think that makes it a must-see film. It reduces the likelihood that people will lose interest until the Oscars air and will increase the likelihood that people will endeavor to see it as soon as possible, “he said.

Also read: Oscar nominations 2020: The full list

Another potential plus of the film is its generally even performance across all ages. While the 25-34 group was the leading demo with 29%, 18-24 and 55+ cinema-goers were equally represented with 18% each. This could help expand word of mouth to a wider range of potential cinema-goers and keep the audience pool large for the rest of the month.

Meanwhile, Little Women will want to return to the top 5 theatrical charts next weekend after falling # 6 on the third weekend at $ 7.6 million. So far, the Greta-Gerwig adaptation of the classic 19th-century novel has grossed $ 74 million domestically and $ 107 million worldwide.

“Little Women” will certainly be one of the best-known fighters on Monday, both because of the nomination and because of the best director for Greta Gerwig, who left this category with a purely male field. The audience for the Sony / Columbia release was female, as expected, but there were also repeated considerations from fans of Gerwig and members of the film’s invited cast, such as Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep.

Also read: Why the Oscars could run into a minefield of diversity this season

A top-notch snub can be as much a box-office magnet for a movie as a nomination, and while Gerwig has been nominated for her screenplay, her absence from the list of best directors “Little Women” revolves around the renewed conversation about female directors’ struggle in Hollywood in the next weeks. In 2015, Selma got a big box-office surge in January after its snubs boosted #OscarsSoWhite in several categories, and a similar trend could appear with Little Women, especially when it prompts some male cinema-goers who have previously ignored the film To buy a ticket.

Eventually, Neon will bring “Parasite” to more cinemas to take advantage of its six nominations, the first nomination for “Best Picture” for a Korean film. “Parasite” was released in the US in mid-October and grossed $ 25 million in the US. Among them are “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life Is Beautiful” as one of the ten foreigners with the highest sales. Non-English imports in the domestic cash register history.

Neon is currently running in 345 theaters and plans to expand the film in the hope that Oscar-makers and interested cinema-goers who no longer see Bong Joon-ho’s thriller will be curious again with the Oscar announcement. The film is approximately $ 8 million away from fifth place on the domestic language box office list currently held by the 2001 Oscar nominee “Amelie” for $ 33 million.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL RATING “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The Cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

Previous slide

Next slide

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement