advertisement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – A volunteer group in Luzerne County is taking measures to clean up and eliminate illegal dumping.

Gregory Griffin and a group of volunteers have received many phone calls about problem areas in the city where there is a lot of waste and dumping. That has led them to tackle the biggest problem: poor qualities.

Old appliances, broken mattresses and garbage fills garage bays at the end of Warren Street in Wilkes-Barre.

advertisement

“The polluted garage has coolants, paint, car oil that looks like it was flushing into the ground and right behind this building is Solomon Creek,” said Jason Carr, an owner in Wilkes-Barre.

Griffin organizes volunteer clean-ups in Luzerne County and this site was brought to his attention. But Griffin sees a bigger problem here than just waste.

“We started picking up litter and it has turned into much more litter and we see these destroyed properties that are a magnet for extra dumping,” said Gregory Griffin, Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee.

Griffin hopes to work with the city to get federal and state funding to demolish destroyed buildings to stop the problem.

“It’s a matter of repaying, and there are rodents, and we have to tackle many of the problems. If we do not remove these buildings, it will be an ongoing cycle, “Griffin said.

Griffin has started the Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee. Through that committee, he hopes to organize volunteers to clear up problem locations, to work with the city to keep them clean and then to take action by helping the city apply for subsidies to bring down structures.

“There are better days for Wilkes-Barre because the citizens are great people and they just need a way and I think our committee is a way for that.”

If you want to become a member of the Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee or have a problem that you think might solve something, you can contact griffin at 570-239-6244 or co1griff@comcast.net

41.245915

-75.881307

.

advertisement