Southeast corner of the Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor, unveiled on Friday, October 26, 2018. (Photo by Brent Calver)

The Crowsnest Pass wildlife corridor named in memory of former Prime Minister Jim Prentice has nearly all the land it needs to begin construction, and is receiving $ 500,000 in aid from the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced in October 2018 that the corridor would be named in tribute to Prentice. It is planned to connect the lands along Highway 3, where animals often travel north and south through the Rockies – giving them a way to move around the area without running into the streets, a hazardous situation for both wildlife and motorists. .

The five-kilometer corridor will connect the Crown Forest Reserve lands to the north with the Castle Parks network, as well as Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park to the south.

Bob Demulder, Canada’s Regional Vice President of Nature Conservation for Alberta, says the donation of CP will support research into what species of animals are moving through the area between Crowsnest Lake and the city of Coleman.

“It is not difficult to find when deer, deer and elk intersect,” he said. “But we are trying to get some more detailed information about what other types of criteria pass at which time of year, day, etc.”

The conservation aims to raise about $ 6 million to cover the land transactions involved in the project, and Demulder said they have almost achieved their goal since naming the corridor for Prentice. So far, they have acquired about 80 per cent of the land they need, and are in talks with two landowners over the latter lots.

Assuming they complete the final land transactions this year, Demulder hopes the project will be completed in the next two years. A deadline has not been set, and conservation will have to raise more money to build the junction infrastructure.

The provincial government contributed $ 1 million to the wildlife corridor in 2018, and Demulder says his group is working with the province on construction planning.

“We have received data from at least the last two decades showing that wildlife is moving here and it would be good to improve the success of that wildlife movement while protecting the public at the same time.”

Conservation says the Crowsnest Pass was a special place for Prentice, who served as Alberta’s prime minister from 2014 to 2015 and held roles in the federal cabinet of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, including the environment minister.

He and three others were killed in a B.C. plane crash in October 2016.

