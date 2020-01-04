advertisement

SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – Wildfires burned dangerously out of control on Australia’s east coast on Saturday, predicted by high temperatures and high winds that firefighters were fighting to save lives and property after a change in conditions the wind united some great fire fronts.

Late in the evening, Victoria had 14 fires rated at warning or evacuation levels, and New South Wales had 11 estimated emergencies, with more than 150 burning across the state. New fires had begun, and others had broken control lines.

“There are a number of fires coming soon – very strong, very large, intensity fires that are creating some of these storms created by fire,” said New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at an evening conference.

“And unfortunately, we still have many hours to go through these elevated and dangerous conditions.”

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said conditions were deteriorating rapidly as a change of dark southwest wind pushed the coast and smoke bullets out of storm-induced fires.

Authorities are worried the fires could turn out worse than on New Year’s Eve when they burned down massive tracts of bushes and forced thousands of residents and summer vacationers to seek shelter on the beaches.

In Victoria, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said while conditions were tough, firefighters had been made easier by tens of thousands of people following evacuation tips.

It may be Sunday or later before damage assessments are made. Prime Minister Scott Morrison set the national death toll from the current fire season, which began in September, at 23. Twelve of them are from this week’s fires alone.

In the updates, the NSW RFS repeatedly gave the same clear advice to those who had not evacuated danger areas: “It is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches.”

Residents used social media to post pictures of the sky turning black and red from smoke and glare of fires, including in the Victorian town of Mallacoota, where about 1,000 people were evacuated from the sea on Friday.

The first of those evacuees arrived near Melbourne on Saturday morning after a 20-hour boat ride, and a second boat with about 1,000 people landed in the afternoon.

The federal government announced an unprecedented call by army reservists to support firefighters, as well as other resources, including a third navy ship equipped for disaster and humanitarian aid.

Andy Gillham, the incident controller in the Victorian city of Bairnsdale, said the area had avoided the worst of the fires on Saturday, but stressed that this was an exceptional fire season.

“In a normal year, we would start to see the fire season start in a big way around the beginning of January and we are already in a million acres of burnt land. This is a marathon event and we look forward to being busy managing these fires for at least the next eight weeks, “he said.

* Click on the link to see maps posted by emergency services in NSW and Victoria to predict the spread of fires on Saturday: https://bit.ly/2QnjU9L and https://bit.ly/2sL7dfR

Below are the highlights of what’s happening across Australia:

* Temperatures reached 45C (113F) across much of the Sydney metropolitan area, with Penrith recording high of 48.9C (120F) according to BOM. Canberra, the national capital, recorded a temperature of 44C shortly after 4pm, which the prime minister said was a record for the territory.

* While fires have been raging, many cities have been isolated as main and minor roads are closed. Some fires are generating their own storm systems, which create the risk of lightning strikes generating new fires.

* A late southeast wind change on Saturday dramatically lowered temperatures, but also brought wind gusts of 70-80 km / h (43-50 miles per hour) that caused several major fires near the state border of Victoria and New South Wales to unite and strengthen.

* In South Australia, two people died on Kangaroo Island, a popular vacation spot not far from the coast. South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 hectares) have been burned there, about a quarter of the total area.

* Six people remain indicted in Victoria, Prime Minister Andrews said Saturday, out of 28 reported on Friday.

* Saturday’s focus is preventing more loss of life, authorities said. National parks have closed and people were asked earlier this week to evacuate large parts of NSW’s southern coast and Victoria’s north-eastern regions, magnets for holidaymakers at the height of Australia’s summer school holidays.

* Morrison confirmed that his visit to India and Japan scheduled for mid-January had been postponed due to fires.

* More than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of land has been burned this fire season.

(Reporting by John Mair, Will Ziebell, Sonali Paul, and Melanie Burton; Editing by Grant McCool, Kim Coghill, and Himani Sarkar)

