Permits and fees could be introduced to control the “Freedom Campsite” which is destroying Fife’s beauty spots amid fears that it could lead to a serious accident.

The Elie’s Ruby Bay and Kingsbarns Beach car parks are among the night hotspots for motorhomes and motorhomes.

The problem, also known as wilderness camping, is believed to pose a risk of fire and collision, and workers had to clean up the trash left behind, including human excrement.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which wants to regulate the practice without losing its economic benefits, believes that an annual Fife-wide permit system may be the best long-term option.

In time for this tourist season, he wants to designate five camper pitches for the night in Ruby Bay at a cost of £ 10 per night, and limit Kingsbarns to eight campers per night.

Signs are said to be erected at Kingsbarns and Craigmead parking lots in the Lomond Hills near Falkland, asking for donations from overnight visitors.

If approved, the measures would be implemented in April and reviewed before considering a permit system for a list of designated sites, which would take more time and resources to implement.

East Neuk and Landward Liberal Democrat Councilor Bill Porteous, who previously asked for wilderness camping fees, said the proposals would address safety concerns.

“I believe these are good proposals that will benefit campers in freedom by ensuring higher investment in the services provided and will benefit local communities with this smart managed solution.”

Area conversational advisor Linda Holt said: “More and more motorhomes stand up at night in beautiful places are not only a problem in East Neuk, but across Scotland.

“It is a great credit to the FCCT for responding to the concerns of the community – before the Fife Council and the Scottish government – to find practical solutions.”

In 2017, the Kingsbarns car park alone saw 271 overnight vehicle stops made by campers who used it for free rather than paying for a campsite.

The trust said the Ruby Bay parking lot was actually a seasonal campsite, often with more than 15 campers per night during the summer, creating fire hazards and blind spots.

He said free camping, banned in West Andrews in 2017, has become unsustainable in some places and immediate action is needed to mitigate the risks, while promoting sustainable tourism and stimulating the local economy.

Robbie Blyth, Chief Operating Officer of the Trust, said: “In response to pressing concerns expressed by Fife community groups and in consultation with the Council of Fife, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust has compiled an options document to reflect pressures from the increase in the number of motorhome users across Fife.

“The draft document highlights the challenges, opportunities and risks, with potential options for the future, and the FCCT would be delighted to gauge the public’s views on any of its content by January 31 . “

The document can be viewed in the Company Information section of the Trust website or requested by sending an email to ask.us@fifecountryside.co.uk.

