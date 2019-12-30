advertisement

As for wild Apple rumors, a new report claiming that Apple has plans to release a high-end gaming computer next year is a doozy.

The report comes from the Economic Daily News, which has something of a spotty track record when it comes to rumors from Apple. The report specifically notes that Apple could launch an expensive $ 5,000 gaming Mac in 2020. Details are of course quite cloudy and the report is not even sure if these rumors Mac will come in the form of an iMac or a high-end MacBook.

The report adds that Apple officially unveils its new Mac game console during its annual WWDC event in June.

Is it difficult to take this rumor seriously? Absolutely. Nevertheless, if you told me 5 years ago that Apple was going to produce its own TV shows or subscribe to exclusive mobile gaming, I would have found it just as absurd.

It is also worth noting that developing an impressive Mac is only half the battle. Apple should also persuade developers to take Mac gaming seriously, which would be much more challenging, since no one saw the Mac as a serious gaming platform. The idea usually elicits nothing but laughter from real gamers.

As far as Apple likes to say that innovation and attention to detail are part of the DNA, the same cannot be said for gaming. Although the App Store helped open a new chapter for mobile gaming, Apple never seemed ready to fully embrace gaming when it introduced Apple Arcade.

Is it possible that the launch of Apple Arcade underlines a new commitment that Apple has with regard to gaming? Certainly. But the leap from mobile gaming to a Mac that can compete with PCs seems a bit far-fetched at the moment.

Image source: Apple Inc.

