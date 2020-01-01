advertisement

Not only did Minnesota Wild goalkeeper Alex Stalock crash on the ice in a game last month, the move cost him $ 2,000, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The fine was awarded for violating NHL Rule 64, which includes diving and beautification. Against the Winnipeg Jets on December 21, Stalock fell on the ice while in a crowd around the goal. A small penalty was awarded in front of the Mark Scheifele Jets.

The Wild were trailing 3-0 at the start of the third period when the game happened. Minnesota eventually lost 6-0.

NHL Rule 64 follows a contagious degree of discipline. A first violation for diving or embellishment earns a warning, followed by a $ 2,000 fine for a second violation, $ 3,000 for a third, $ 4,000 for a fourth, and $ 5,000 thereafter.

Stalock was praised as a decent warning after an Oct. 21 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

