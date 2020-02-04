advertisement

With a recent concern expressed among residents about the long-term future of what would be Wigston’s oldest retail business, we are taking a look at the history of Cox’s Fruit Shop.

Last year, the Wigston Civic Society made an offer to register the Bill Cox store on Leicester Road as an asset of community value which, if successful, would have allowed the company to try to buy the property. when and if it came. to sell and then turn it into a community grocery store and community halls.

The request failed because the shop did not meet the criteria set by the regulations.

The shop forms half of a pair created in 1888.

A painting by N Clarke showing what Cox’s fruit shop on Leicester Road, Wigston would have looked like, circa 1899

The business was started by William James Cox, who was described in a 1889 yearbook as a potato seller and, after that date, as a fruit and vegetable merchant.

The store continued with his son William Henry Cox and then his grandson, Bill, who still sells fruit and vegetables in the traditional way.

Most of the storefronts date from the original conversion of 1888.

The interior of the store was once the front lounge of the old house where builder Thomas Brown lived. Most of the shelves date from the 1960s.

A more recent view of WH Cox’s on Leicester Road, Wigston

Bill’s grandfather, then his father, ran a mixed farm along Aylestone Lane where the Nautical William pub is now located.

Before the war, milk from the farm was delivered over a large area of ​​Wigston Magna.

When the farm was sold in 1945, milk was purchased from Kirby and West.

A range of vegetables and salads were also grown on half a hectare of land at the back of the store.

