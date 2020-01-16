advertisement

Residents of a quiet cul-de-sac today spoke of their shock at the death of one of their neighbors.

People spoke after detectives launched an investigation into the murder of a man in his sixties after a burglary at a Gibson Close, Wigston home.

Police said the dead man and another 70-year-old man were targeted in the burglary at their home at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The intruder attacked the two men and left with a certain amount of money.

The young man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries in the early hours of yesterday.

A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said the two men were brothers.

“It is shocking to know that this can happen in a quiet place like this,” he said. “The two brothers stood alone and never caused any problems for anyone.

“They were very calm and just lived a quiet life together. They were two older handsome guys. “

The man said he was at home when the burglary took place on Monday afternoon.

“The first time I knew something had happened was when the police knocked on my door,” he said. “They said that there was a burglary in the house where the brothers lived.

“I was at 3:45 pm Monday, but I didn’t see or hear anything. It was only yesterday that I learned that one of the brothers had died.

“It’s horrible. I feel for the family and the surviving brother. I hope he is well. “

A police car was placed at the entrance to the dead end of 12 houses.

Police at the scene of the burglary

The curtains were drawn at the brothers’ home. A light was on inside the property but there was no one inside.

There are six blocks of two red brick semi-detached houses in the cul-de-sac, which is fully painted with double yellow lines.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be named, said, “It is really very disturbing to know that this happened in the middle of the afternoon.

“It would have been light when it happened. It’s terrible.

Gibson Close

“We dropped a Christmas card in their mailbox but we didn’t know them very well.”

Another resident, who also didn’t want to give her name, said she was shocked by the death.

“It’s a bit worrisome, to be honest,” she said. “I was not there at the time but it is still horrible. I would like to know what really happened to leave a dead man.”

Leicestershire police said police were called to the address shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday to investigate a report that two men were injured in an aggravated burglary.

A force spokesman said: “A man entered the house and assaulted the men inside before taking a certain amount of money and leaving, leaving the house and turning left on Kings Drive.

“One of the men, who was in his 60s, was rushed to hospital for treatment for chest injuries, but died in the early hours of the morning.

“The other man, who is about 70 years old, was slightly injured.”

GIbson Close

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou), a major crimes team leads the investigation.

He said, “This man lost his life because of the senseless actions of someone who entered the house and took some money.

“Our investigations are still in their infancy and we are conducting in-depth investigations in the Gibson Close area, talking to residents and exploring the possibilities of video surveillance.

“I would like to hear from those who saw anything that worried them yesterday afternoon.

“Gibson Close is not far from the busy shopping area of ​​Wigston and this incident occurred at a time when many people picked up children from school or came home from work.

“Have you seen anyone or any vehicles in the area act in a way that seemed unusual, suspicious or that caught your eye?”

“You may not have thought about it much at the time, but think about it.

“Any information you have can help our investigation.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who installed CCTV footage on their property – be it a home or business – or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who has a dash camera installed in their vehicle. “

If you have any information, contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

