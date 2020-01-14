advertisement

Police launched a murder investigation tonight after the death of a man in his sixties.

The man and a second man, who is in his 60s, were allegedly targeted by a burglar inside an address at Gibson Close, Wigston yesterday afternoon,

Leicestershire police said tonight that police had been called to the address shortly before 3:45 pm yesterday to investigate a report that two men had been injured in an aggravated burglary.

In a statement released tonight, law enforcement said: “A man entered the house and assaulted the men inside before taking a certain amount of money and leaving, leaving the house. and turn left on Kings Drive.

“One of the men, who was in his 60s, was rushed to hospital for treatment for chest injuries, but died in the early hours of the morning.

“The other man, who is about 70 years old, was slightly injured.”

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou), a major crimes team leads the investigation.

He said, “This man lost his life as a result of the senseless actions of someone who entered the house and took some money.

“Our investigations are still in their infancy and we are conducting in-depth investigations in the Gibson Close area, talking to residents and exploring the possibilities of video surveillance.

“I would like to hear from those who saw anything that worried them yesterday afternoon.

“Gibson Close is not far from the busy shopping area of ​​Wigston and this incident occurred at a time when many people picked up children from school or came home from work.

“Have you seen anyone or any vehicles in the area act in a way that seemed unusual, suspicious or that caught your eye?”

“You may not have thought about it much at the time, but think about it.

“Any information you have can help our investigation.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who installed CCTV footage on their property – be it a home or business – or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who has a dash camera installed in their vehicle. “

If you have any information, contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

