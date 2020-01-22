advertisement

A mother of three took revenge on her fraudulent ex-husband by means of which record collectors across the country flinch with grief.

47-year-old Sonia Barton from Belper in Derbyshire wanted to spice up her lackluster kitchen and give the design a little color and individuality.

The children’s animator saw the perfect opportunity to change her kitchen floor after looking at her ex-husband’s vinyl collection and was more than a little musically inspired.

Sonia decided to use the records – including Dire Straits, Jets Yazz, Hands Up, Showaddywaddy and Paper Lace – as distinctive decoration materials.

She spent an estimated £ 2,500 renovating her kitchen, turning it into a colorful – and slightly vengeful – culinary wonderland. The most expensive part of the decoration project apparently was to get 5,000 miniature flower buttons that make up part of the floor.

Fortunately, the time and money paid off, and the revenge parquet is said to have given Sonia a portion of joy every day:

Some of them belong to my ex-husband. It amuses me, it makes me laugh every time I go to the kitchen and see her.

Each section is bordered with small tiles because I didn’t want to do everything at once so I could continue to use my kitchen.

Sonia started the project in October 2018 after deciding to completely overhaul her kitchen, relocating a new floor, countertops, doors, drawers, running board and architrave.

Among other things, she chose vinyl from her ex-husband’s collection to work every part of the floor in small increments so that she could continue to use her kitchen.

I love DIY and I love color, so it just developed. I originally wanted to make records on the floor when I was married, but my husband didn’t like the idea at the time. As soon as we parted, I decided to do this.

It was love work for me. I started it over a year ago and worked on it in the evenings and weekends.

Most of my friends saw it the way it came. Some people saw photos of it and said it was a little bit crazy, but they said it works when they come in and see it. It is crazy and it reflects me.

It’s a hard-wearing kitchen, so it should last forever. I feel happy to just be there. Entering brings a smile to my face no matter how I feel. It elevates your soul.

I love it. If I wasn’t so afraid to get on her bad side, I would like to hire Sonia one day as a painter …

