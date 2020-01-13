advertisement

A wild opening in two weeks at AAC Basketball means that there is a new leader in the power ranking. Let’s understand what happened and see where the teams are at an early stage.

I’m not sure what has just happened in the past two weeks. Many surprises across the board mean that the AAC basketball leaderboard will get messed up. Memphis has lost two games since the last placements for Georgia and Wichita were released, and managed to scrape after a long backlog across South Florida. You have to give up your top spot and we have a new number one.

After the first game, it looked like Cincinnati was on the verge of losing to Tulane, and suddenly Temple doesn’t look good at all. A wild opening in two weeks and we will go into more detail later on what happened to each team.

advertisement

At the time of writing, the AAC had two teams in the top 25 with Wichita (23) and Memphis (21). Wichita should move up while Memphis is out, Houston received votes, but it is likely that Tulsa will not lose them. If things go on and the teams continue to compete against each other, the AAC may only consider two offers.

To highlight a few people who started the conference game really well, Jayden Gardner may be the best player in the conference. He kept ECU in the game against Wichita and set up a few monsters with 20 points and 10 rebound stat lines. Chris Vogt was fantastic with Cincinnati when he started the conference game with 66 points in his first four games.

With a lot of excitement and many explanations, I will summarize again how the teams started the conference game. I will also highlight more great achievements and look to the teams over the next few weeks.

advertisement