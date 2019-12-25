advertisement

It may seem that Wi-Fi smart plugs nowadays are a dime because there are so many options, but there is still a big gap between good smart plugs and cheap models. Of course, cheap does not necessarily correspond to ‘cheap’, as evidenced by the murderous Christmas Day deal today. The Teckin SP25-4 Smart Plug Wifi Outlet is a top model of a well-known brand, with a number of cool features, such as an additional USB port on the side and support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s a great smart plug and today it only costs $ 7.17 if you buy a 4-pack on Amazon with the coupon code LDWIS2EA.

Here is more info from the product page:

【Easy to use】 ： Smart WiFi plugs voice control Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant, control your home devices remotely from your smart life APP wherever you have internet. Such as 3G / 4G / LTE, no hub or subscription required, just connect wifi and set up according to the instructions.

【Control electrical appliances & devices】 ： Easy to enable or disable your smart electronics with Smart Life APP for iOS or Android devices, set remote control, schedule timer and countdown, create scenes or groups, share the device with your family with your family fingertip without always reaching for mini sockets and plugs for WiFi. Thanks to a wireless power socket you can enjoy the convenience and enjoyment of smart home more!

【Multipurpose】 ： Designed with your best interest in the heart, this mini WiFi smart plug is designed with a built-in 2.1 USB charger output for added convenience. Charge all your USB-carrying devices and no longer worry about low battery indications.

【Safe first】 ： Flame retardant material housing extends service life. 100 ~ 240V available voltage range supports small or large electrical devices for home use and offers extra protection.

Kwaliteit Guaranteed quality】 ： Teckin Smart plug is FCC, ETL approved product. If you encounter problems or need further support, please feel free to contact us via Amazon.

