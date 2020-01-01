advertisement

When you are on vacation, it is easy to have bad habits, especially when you are sleeping.

Knowing that you don’t have to roll out of bed when the alarm goes off is music to our ears.

However, experts have warned that too much sleep is not good.

According to Australian sleep specialist Olivia Arezzolo, sleeping over the holidays does not match your daily rhythm – which means that you are less tired that evening.

That doesn’t sound bad, but it creates problems late at night if you actually want a good night’s sleep.

“This is a problem if you have to get up early because you are very tired – drowsiness, irritability and exhaustion,” Arezzolo told news.com.au

“Studies show that those who stay up late are more likely to have a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) even if they still get seven to eight hours of sleep.”

media_cameraThe Christmas break is not an invitation to continuous sleep. Image: iStock

According to the Victorian government, approximately 1.5 million Australians visit their doctor each year for tiredness or fatigue caused by inadequate or ineffective sleep. Some of the most common causes are sleep disorders.

Dr. Justin Hundloe, thorax doctor and sleep specialist at GenesisCare, said that although most people know that lack of sleep can be harmful to your health, very little is known to the public about the effects of binge sleeping.

“Binge or excessive sleep disrupts your body’s normal sleep and can make you feel more tired and run down than if you were on your normal schedule,” says Dr. Hundloe opposite news.com.au

Consistency is the key to healthy sleep, especially at the beginning of the new working year.

“The focus should always be on falling asleep at the same time, getting up at the same time, and sleeping seven to nine hours a night. If people have trouble keeping a regular sleep schedule, they should consult their family doctor. “

media_camera According to experts, a violent or excessive sleep disrupts your body’s normal sleep cycle.

Ms. Arezzolo, a Sydney-based specialist, said that binge eating can often lead to unhealthy eating habits.

“People are more likely to eat more fast food and less fruit and vegetables. However, it is not surprising that you stay awake for a long time and that social events are synonymous with cocktails and appetizers. “

And then alcohol can play a role in the sleep pattern.

“Many of our patients are surprised at how alcohol and sugar affect sleep,” said Dr. Hundloe. “Alcohol excesses can affect melatonin, the hormone that makes people sleepy, up to a week later.

“Digestive problems from overeating are also a big factor that contributes to sleep disorders. Avoid eating foods that cause reflux or stomach upset. “

Dr. Hundloe recommends avoiding sugar before bedtime so that the body no longer has sugar before bedtime.

“We understand that the time of year means catching up with family and friends, long nights and increased alcohol and sugar consumption, but there are a handful of things people can do to stay asleep during Christmas.”

