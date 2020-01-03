advertisement

How long does it take before you stop writing 2019 and start writing 2020 instead?

Every year there is that adjustment period in which you have to remind yourself that it is no longer the year before.

There is one more thing that you should try to remember. Never use “20” as a replacement or abbreviation for “2020”.

advertisement

THE QUESTION:

Do you always have to put 2020 instead of “20”? Are there really risks if you use the abbreviation of the year?

THE ANSWER:

Yes. Fraudsters are cunning and will often come up with solutions to steal your information, no matter what steps you take, but writing “20” instead of 2020 offers them an easy door to cheat on.

They can easily change that ’20’ this year to every year and possibly use that information for nefarious purposes.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Just about every handwritten date applies, but checks and legal documents can be particularly sensitive.

The basic idea here is that you note a date, such as January 1, 2020.

If you abbreviated it to 1/1/20, it is possible that someone adds two more numbers at the end to change the year.

Why does this matter?

Certain documents may change and potentially harm people if the dates are changed.

See a check for your bank as an example.

If you wrote a check on 1 February 2020, it should only be technically usable for about six months.

The US Uniform Commercial Code states that banks do not have to honor a check after that period.

So from February to August 2020, that check can be used. But what if you would write a “20” instead of 2020?

Someone could theoretically change that “20” to “2021”. This allows them to re-deposit the check from February to August 2021 without giving the bank tellers anything to look forward to.

Legal documents can have even more sinister outcomes.

Imagine that you have signed a contract that binds you to something from 2/1/20 to 4/1/20.

Someone could change these “20’s” in another year this century and drastically change your deal. Instead of working from February 2020 to April 2020, this may prove that you have agreed to work from February 2005 to April 2040.

BOTTOM LINE:

This is good, as situational advice. It actually only applies to handwritten dates, but it can at least make it a step harder for fraudsters.

Bear in mind that in our digital age it is becoming increasingly easier to fake photos, videos and even documents.

Someone can still digitally edit something to deceive you, even if you have written the full date.

While this is good advice to follow, it is probably also a good idea to keep your own copies of important documents and checks. That way you have proof to prove what really happened if someone tries to change one of your documents.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement