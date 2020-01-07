advertisement

January 7, 2020 Carolyn Fortuna

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the UN says that an annual investment of $ 2.4 trillion is only needed in the energy system until 2035 to limit the temperature rise to less than 1.5 ° C from pre-industrial levels. This type of climate cash requires precise obligations, quantified goals and transformative thinking. That is where the National Climate Bank comes in handy. It is a mechanism to encourage greater public and private investments in clean energy, using a range of techniques and approaches to engage market parties and capital providers and to bridge market gaps through which capital can flow on a large scale.

The National Climate Bank Act introduced in the Senate on July 8, 2019 establishes an innovative new financial institution as an independent, independent non-profit organization known as the National Climate Bank. Its mission is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and consumers’ energy costs by investing in clean energy and related projects that offer economic benefits nationwide. Several of the 2020 Democratic candidates for the US president have approved the National Climate Bank as a way to fund clean energy projects.

The Coalition for Green Capital’s (CGC) works to encourage greater investments in clean energy in existing and new markets, in the US and in developing countries, with the aim of creating a 100% platform for clean energy. The Executive Director of the CGC, Jeff Schub, agreed to give CleanTechnica an exclusive interview about the power and potential of the National Climate Bank, based on the experience of the CGS in seeking, organizing and deploying capital to finance clean energy projects.

Smaller government skeptics deny a different government program. Why is the National Climate Bank far more than any other excessive use of tax money by the government?

“The National Climate Bank proposed in the current legislation has a very important feature that sets it apart from other programs: it would be established as a non-profit institution that is independent of the government. Once established, funded and provided with a board of directors, investment decisions would be made by experts rather than elected officials. It would be isolated from politics and would not receive further taxpayer financing after its initial capitalization, instead attracting private capital to invest in its projects. In this way it is made possible to make investment decisions with the greatest benefit for the climate and the local communities, while the taxpayer dollars are treated with care and their impact is maximized. “

Why does the track record at state and local level lead to confidence in the likely success of the National Climate Bank?

“State and local green banks have already mobilized billions of dollars for clean energy projects, demonstrating that the model works. Not only have they shown that they can bring to life projects that would otherwise not have been built, they have also done so with a unique focus on equality and social engagement. Green banking initiatives in states from Connecticut to Hawaii have made clean energy and energy efficiency accessible to tenants, low-income families and minority households who are often excluded from these benefits. The investments save money for households and create jobs for local contractors.

The National Climate Bank would bring this model on a much larger scale, both by providing capital to national and local green banks, and by investing directly in even larger clean energy projects. “

How are clean energy initiatives chosen so that they are fair, competitive and innovative?

“Legislation specifies that the Climate Bank will maximize the emission reduction impact of every dollar deployed, while prioritizing benefits for consumers and environmental communities. Because green banks invest in projects that are competitive in the market, all investments, regardless of their sector, will contribute to reducing consumer costs.

An investment committee will be empowered to determine the precise mix of investments that will best achieve the priorities in the legislation. One of the strengths of the green banking model (which we have already seen through existing institutions) is their ability to learn, grow and change their strategy in response to changing circumstances and new information over time. “

Potential to cause market transformation

With state-of-the-art operations of existing green banks, which have demonstrated their success in the US and the rest of the world, the National Climate Bank could generate up to $ 1 trillion in total climate-related investments, starting with $ 35 billion capitalization with public funds.

The National Climate Bank has a broad potential to cause market transformation. If the Climate Bank is successful, it opens up new markets for investments that will eventually grow and receive financing without the participation of the Climate Bank.

To tackle the climate crisis, the energy sector and infrastructure of the country must be transformed on exactly this scale. The activities of the Climate Bank are based on established precedents, both in terms of the ability to mobilize private capital and the ability to reduce greenhouse gases by supplying clean energy at a competitive price that lowers consumer costs.

About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

