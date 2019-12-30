advertisement

Everyone knows that Amazon’s Echo Dot is the most popular Alexa smart speaker out there, especially since it sells for just $ 50, while other Echo speakers are much more expensive. Well, if you think the Echo Dot is a good deal for $ 50 – or $ 35, which is the current Amazon discount price – then you’ll love the deal that Amazon is currently running on the Roav Viva from Anker. It’s kind of like an Echo Dot in your car, and also has two USB ports so you can charge your phones. It is for sale for $ 36 and that price is more than reasonable, but today you will find an unprecedented 60% discount coupon on Amazon that lowers the price to just $ 14.40!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service offers you full voice control in your car. Say the word for directions, listen to Audible audio books, shop online, play music and more via Bluetooth, Carplay or Android Auto. (Note: FM transmission, AUX and Spotify are not supported.)

Super fast charging: dual charging ports equipped with the exclusive PowerIQ technology from Anker deliver super fast charging speeds for both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Supports Alexa communication: calling, sending messages, coming in and announcements – all hands-free.

What you get: Roav VIVA, user manual, quick start guide, Happy Card, 12 month warranty and our friendly customer service. (Note: Roav VIVA is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.)

Note: Check the dimensions of the space around your car’s cigarette lighter to see if VIVA fits before you purchase. If your VIVA cannot be connected or has problems with the Bluetooth connection, you must return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Refer to the list of unsuitable car models with which VIVA is not compatible in the user manual in the Technical specifications section below. If you have other problems, contact us via Live Chat in the app.

