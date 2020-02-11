advertisement

Once the result of the December general election was clear, it became certain that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union on January 31.

For the members of the European Parliament, there were long weeks of farewells, packing of boxes and conclusion of our final work.

advertisement

The final days of Britain’s EU membership have been incredibly sad and difficult for MEPs and colleagues from other EU member states. You may have seen the images of the European Parliament, a moment that was already politically and emotionally charged became even more so with the song of Auld Lang Syne.

I cannot pretend otherwise, it was a few moving moments for many of us, bringing a finality to a course of events that many of us hoped to avoid.

As one of my last acts as an MEP, I voted against the withdrawal agreement.

Not because I support leaving without agreement, as some people have absurdly and erroneously suggested.

Due to the positions taken by the main political groups in the European Parliament, the agreement was still to be approved.

I decided to vote against for three reasons. First, because I think this question should have been referred to the people in a confirmation vote.

Many people have not changed their minds since the 2016 referendum, but at the same time some have done so. There is a generation of young people who were not old enough to vote in 2016, who are now deeply worried about what Brexit will mean for their future.

In addition, 53% of those who participated in the December general elections voted for parties that promised a public confirmation vote, including the Labor party.

I therefore voted against on the grounds that there was no public confirmation vote attached to the withdrawal agreement.

My second reason for voting against was that in last year’s European elections, our region, the East Midlands, elected three pro-Brexit MEPs and two MEPs, including myself, who believe in our EU membership.

In the 2016 European referendum, 41% of the inhabitants of the East Midlands voted to maintain it, including 51%, a small majority in Leicester itself.

Knowing full well that MPs in the East Midlands Brexit would still vote in favor of leaving, I felt it was important that those with a different opinion be represented in this final historic vote.

Finally, I believe we elect politicians to stay true to their values ​​and what they believe in.

I am convinced that Brexit is a historic error that will harm our country, and I therefore remained true to my values ​​during the vote: I could not and did not support the withdrawal agreement. There are people who voted for the leave, who clearly disagree with my point of view but who kindly told me that they respected that I stuck to what I believe.

I think the future of our country would have been better served by staying in the EU, but we are now gone. I hope that, for the future of the country, the government can chart the course by limiting the damage to our economy and bringing people together.

Some will view this moment as a time of celebration and triumph, but others can only live this event with deep sadness and concern for the future of our country.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

I sincerely hope that there may be an understanding from different perspectives on the respective sets of very different feelings about this time in the history of our nation.

But that doesn’t mean Boris Johnson now has a free pass. His government faces a daily scrutiny of what is going on today, because although we left the EU at 11 p.m. on Friday, in practice nothing has changed.

We are now in a period of transition in neutral, the clock running rapidly towards December: the deadline for agreeing on the agreement on our future relations with the EU.

From the discussions I have had in Brussels, including with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, it is clear that this next phase of the Brexit process will not be easy.

There are a series of important questions that need to be answered about future trade agreements and whether or not we will align with EU rules and standards. In reality, it could be just as complex and frustrating as the past three and a half years. He will continue to consume a great deal of time and work in Westminster for years to come.

It has been an incredible honor for me to represent Leicester, where I live, and Leicestershire in the European Parliament in recent years. I am proud of

followed in the footsteps of effective and widely respected MEPs like my Labor predecessor Glenis Willmott and Mel Read and Sue Waddington of Leicester.

I am proud of the work I have done in the European Parliament; as a member of the environment committee working on measures to clean up our oceans and the air we breathe.

In the Employment Committee, working to strengthen workers’ rights and in the International Development Committee to defend fundamental rights around the world and support life-changing development programs.

Despite the Brexit context, I said that I would work hard until our last hours in the European Parliament and I did it. I was still tabling amendments to the law last week.

Thank you to all of my colleagues who worked so hard during this difficult time.

Despite what is happening, I am determined to maintain the closest possible relationship with our European friends and neighbors. Many EU nationals live and work here in Leicestershire and many people from our region live and work across the EU.

On a personal level in the European Parliament last week, I had a wonderful friendship from European friends; Now at the collective level, I am determined that these ties of friendship with our European friends will continue and remain strong.

.

advertisement