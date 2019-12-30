advertisement

The keynote speech Sacha Baron Cohen gave at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) conference Never Is Now showed that he is in favor of not only censoring others but unwittingly censoring himself. Cohen has been a funny, trivial, insulting comic for some time. His whole brand is based on saying something wrong to the right people. However, this man, who has made his name and his money pushing the boundaries of tolerable speech, wants to silence speech on social media of those he disagrees with. Does he not know that when the rights of free speech are restricted, no one’s voice is spared?

The issue for Cohen is the political landscape of Facebook. While Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has curbed political advertising on his network, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has refused to do so. Cohen blames the way people communicate about the world’s worst, but the methods of speaking are not the problem. The problem is the same as it always has been: bad actors who use whatever means necessary to spread lies and misinformation.

“Think about it. Facebook, YouTube and Google, Twitter and others – they reach billions of people. The algorithms that these platforms depend on are deliberate amplification of the kind of content that keeps users involved – stories that appeal to our basic instincts and cause anger and fear, “Cohen said.” That’s why YouTube recommended videos by conspirator Alex Jones billions of times. The reason why fake news outweighs the real news is because studies show that lies spread faster than the truth. “

We don’t need studies to tell us this. Lies have spread faster than the truth even before Mark Twain saying how a lie can get around the world before the truth has a chance to wear its pants. Hell, it’s even a lie that Mark Twain told it! Lies and propaganda are not new. Before Facebook, Google and Twitter, there were newspapers, magazines, and television news that were also susceptible to lies.

While Cohen is concerned that Hitler might hypothetically buy a 30-second ad on Zuckerberg’s Facebook, Ashe Schow of The Daily Wire points out that Cohen fails to address the fact that Hitler was given a platform by none other than The New York Times in 1941. The New York Times Magazine carried excerpts from “Mein Kampf,” titling it “The Art of Propaganda.” And they directed articles both in favor of and against interference.

The rise of anti-Semitism is one of the most pressing threats to our civil society. It is tempting to say that this is only one reason to block, stop or censor. But it is not so easy, so simple, or solvable. Cohen’s call for regulation and censorship will not lessen hatred – it will simply make it thrive in darker, more radical places. The Internet is boundless, and we cannot monitor it all. His proposed solution – to give power to some select just-word arbitrators who would try to monitor it – would make matters worse.

The ADL has long provided leadership in the essential fight against anti-Semitism, but it has not been without its hindrances in recent years. Critics have argued that the ADL has “betrayed its mandate” by taking a left turn and focusing on the much more amorphous issue of “hatred.” Take, for example, their latest label on children’s “haircut” and the classic “Symbol OK” as “official hatred symbol”.

Even the great Stephen Fry, who has devoted considerable efforts to combating anti-Semitism on a global scale, was quick to point out how counterproductive and prejudicial such an approach was:

PS: I really wouldn't allow the simple gesture to belong to the moristically wild fish of fogorning crushing pig frogmarching, who try to adapt it to their haunting fantasies. T— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) May 13, 2019

Another flaw in Cohen’s thinking is in his assumptions that the fact-checkers he is looking for will be non-ideological. One has to look no further than the current incarnations of Wikipedia or Snopes to see that deploying a team of fact-checkers does not solve the problem of partisanship. Most fact-checkers have a left-wing bias, and this ideological crawl has led to black Wikipedia listing many conservative news sources and Snopes embarrassing “fact-checker” articles.

Which brings us to Cohen’s own work. Cohen had been an effective satirist for so long because he played the role of a rogue, who eventually relied on the prejudices of his subjects and society. Through characters like Ali G and Borat, he exposed the present assumptions, values ​​and beliefs that surround us. It was never great comedy, but it certainly achieved the effect it was going for.

In his unscripted series of Showtime Who Is America, he dismissed Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Sarah Palin, Dick Cheney, Ted Koppel, Senator Bernie Sanders. He posed as an interviewer, asked them to reveal their shortcomings, and made them look foolish. Is having a reporter present to access and use entertainment information is a reasonable thing to do? The answer must be yes, sure, why not, everyone is right in love and comedy.

But those who favor Cohen’s style may be less on board with a guy like Veritas Project’s James O’Keefe, who posed as an acorn to expose, Acorn, a home mortgage lending scheme. O’Keefe’s methods were roundly criticized by the left at the time as disintegrating. But maybe that’s just the kind of work Cohen would like to see invalidated by the platform, the kind that is like his.

I'm @BretWeinstein how can we trust these companies to be the arbiters of what speech is acceptable or unacceptable? Maybe if we could all choose CEOs for a limited time, but that would never happen. (BTW Sasha is the quietest man on earth and one of the smartest, just plain wrong here.)— Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) November 23, 2019

The biggest satirists in the current cultural age are those like Titania McGrath who immerses a public without a doubt to believe that her identity-based characters are real. Titania permeates her audience with inconceivable calls for action in the name of arousal, blurring the already blurred line between reality and ridicule. This is what good satire does.

WHITE STT SCHOOL WHITE!

If you want to prove you’re interested in social justice, delete your account so that Twitter can be a safe space for the rest.

Thank you in advance.

– Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) November 20, 2019

It is not surprising that Titania has twice been suspended on social media based on a misunderstanding of her satirical project. This is what Cohen is unwittingly defending – the silence of satires, comedians and provocateurs.

The truth is that Cohen’s own work would not survive the censored rage he is seeking. He would be removed for “hate speech” reasons – almost all. And the messages or lessons Cohen has hoped to convey with his work will also disappear.

I have been told many times that the solution to bad talk is more talk. It is disappointing and depressing as hell to see that in 2019, those who made their career living this truth are now abandoning it.

