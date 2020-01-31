advertisement

KAMPALA – I hate being the person who always rains on people’s parades and throws wet blankets on their beds when life looks promising.

It’s hard work, but someone has to do it.

UNEB has just released the national results of O’Level 2019 as the usual celebration, displaying the results of children online and schools and parents are jubilant.

Let me ask a question, or a few questions:

a) Where do all these “radio candidates” go, aggregate 4, the eight out of eight in S.4, the AAAA stars in A’Level after their brief appearance on television and the front pages of the newspapers ?

How many candidates who dominated the country or their districts during these UNEB examinations become visible or influential figures in public life years later?

b) Why, 60 years after independence, 80% of Uganda’s export earnings still come from agriculture as in the 1940s and 1950s?

Raw coffee grown by barefoot rural farmers remains the main export, accounting for 22 percent of all export earnings.

How is it that none of Uganda’s main sources of export are industrial or intellectual?

c) Why don’t we feel the impact on the export economy of our secondary schools which go back over 100 years (Gayaza High School, Mbarara High School, St. Mary’s College Kisubi, Busoga College Mwiri, King’s College Budo, etc.?)

We have all these expensive international schools in Kampala, but they also have no impact on the structure of the economy.

Obviously, our CANTAB or UNEB exams or the education system or our society has a problem.

So much money paid by parents and guardians to educate their children, but none of this is reflected in the country’s economic output.

In my next article, I will focus on Amazon, the most valuable brand in the world and one of the largest companies in the world in terms of market capitalization.

I will discuss what drives Amazon, the world’s largest retailer and why, when we understand what drives and shapes Amazon, hopefully, we will begin to understand why, even if all the candidates who take our UNEB P.7 exams and S.4 were to be in the first year, Uganda would still have coffee as the main source of export.

We would see why we would continue to need the Chinese to build our roads and the Europeans and the Americans fund our social services even if all of our children had to get AAAA at S.6.

Source: on Timothy Kalyegira’s Facebook page

